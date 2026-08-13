SHANGHAI, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics, Inc. is focused on the rapid introduction of new electronic components and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 1,200 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers count on Mouser to help them introduce their newest products to the global marketplace. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.

Last quarter, Mouser launched more than 5,000 part numbers ready for shipment.

Mouser Electronics New Product Insider: Over 5,000 New Parts Added in Second Quarter of 2026

Some of the products introduced by Mouser from April through June include:

To see more New Product Insider highlights, visit https://info.mouser.com/new_products/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

Mouser Electronics, Inc. is the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™.

SOURCE Mouser Electronics