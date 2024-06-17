Mouser Electronics to Drive Innovation at VIMF 2024

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mouser Electronics , Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is participating in the Vietnam Industrial & Manufacturing Fair 2024, along with its valued partners Analog Devices and Würth Elektronik. The event will be held from 19 to 21 June 2024, at the WTC Binh Duong New City Expo. Visitors to Mouser booth 420 can learn about the newest range of electronic products for design, providing engineers with inspiration for their next project.

"Mouser is excited to participate in the VIMF 2024 for the first time as the electronics industry in Vietnam holds tremendous advantages and shows immense potential for growth," said Daphne Tien, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for Mouser APAC. "Mouser's local office in Ho Chi Minh City has enabled us to service the specific needs of our valued Vietnam customers, and through our participation at the exhibition, we hope to extend our connections and demonstrate how Mouser can help with comprehensive technical insights into products, applications, and cutting-edge technologies to accelerate the design cycle."

The Vietnam Industrial & Manufacturing Fair is deeply focused on connecting suppliers of machinery, parts, equipment, technology and process solutions necessary for automobile, electronics, machinery, textile and high-tech industries to related manufacturers. The 19th edition of the VIMF will showcase products through live demos and host conferences on Robotics and Vision Systems, Connected Manufacturing, including IoT, Industry 4.0, Smart Manufacturing, and Smart Cities. 450 exhibitors are expected to participate in VIMF 2024.

Visitors to the Mouser booth also stand a chance to win exciting giveaways. To know more about VIMF 2024, please visit https://www.mouser.com/vimf-vietnam/.

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/ .

