Mouser Explores the Potential of Machine Vision in its latest Empowering Innovation Together Series

SHANGHAI, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mouser Electronics , Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, today launched today launches its latest installment of the Empowering Innovation Together (EIT) technology series, which explores the world of industrial machine vision technology. This installment of the EIT technical content series delves into the systems, algorithms, and models required for machine vision, with in-depth coverage of real-world manufacturing applications.

The use of machine vision has grown increasingly vital in everyday technology, driven by the demand for more efficient and accurate manufacturing processes. Machine vision technology can be used in applications across industries, including automotive, industrial, and medical. The series highlights advancements in perceptual AI and deep learning on embedded platforms, technologies that further the achievements of machine vision.

The series includes a podcast interview with Peter Denzinger, Vice President of Engineering at Vista Solutions, who discusses the component-level advancements necessary for collaboration between humans and machines. Denzinger outlines the challenges and opportunities facing the machine vision industry.

"Our latest season of the Empowering Innovation Together series kicks off with the transformative potential of machine vision technology," said Mouser Director of Technical Content Raymond Yin. "This cutting-edge technology is reshaping the industrial landscape, and we touch on a handful of possibilities through engaging, technical conversations with top industry experts."

The series also includes audio and written articles, an infographic, a video and more about the evolution of machine vision and deep learning on embedded platforms, providing in-depth analysis and technical details for engineers who want to explore the potential of machine vision technology, its applications and the opportunity for future design.

Established in 2015, Mouser's Empowering Innovation Together program is one of the industry's most recognized electronic component programs. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/

