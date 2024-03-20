Mouser Electronics Celebrates 60th Anniversary

SHANGHAI, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is proud to mark the company's 60th year in business. Mouser began with a couple of employees working out of a garage in El Cajon, California, and today ranks as a top 10 global distributor and multi-billion-dollar corporation with 4,000 employees and 28 locations worldwide. Much has changed in the electronics industry since 1964, but Mouser has remained dedicated to providing the newest technology to customers as quickly as possible.

Mouser Electronics President and CEO Glenn Smith, who joined the company in 1973, attributes Mouser's success to the hard work of the Mouser team and its dedication to providing best-in-class service. "I congratulate all Mouser employees, past and present. We would not be here today without the exceptional teamwork of our people. They are the backbone of our longevity. Each of us continues to play an important role in making our company thrive," said Smith. "Together, we have accomplished great things, and we are far from finished."

"I always tell employees that 'satisfied customers' made their paychecks possible," Smith added. "Our customers and manufacturer partners are a big part of Mouser's success story. We are extremely grateful for their patronage and partnership through the decades."

A lot has changed since college junior Glenn Smith took a part-time job in the warehouse of what was little more than an electronics startup near San Diego back in the early 1970s. He was one of just 12 employees. Over the past five decades, Smith helped build the small company into the top-10 component distribution giant that Mouser is today, serving over 650,000 customers and distributing the newest semiconductors and electronic components from over 1,200 manufacturer partners.

Mouser has a rich history with many milestones. In 1973, when college junior Glenn Smith took a part-time job in the warehouse, he was one of just 12 employees. In 1986, the company moved its operation from California to Texas, placing Mouser near Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to expand the company's distribution capabilities. In 2000, Fort Worth-based TTI, Inc. acquired Mouser, and in 2004, Smith was promoted to President and CEO. In 2007, Mouser and TTI were acquired by the Warren Buffett-owned Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.

Along with its 28 locations, Mouser's central hub is the company's global headquarters and distribution center on its 100-acre campus in Mansfield, Texas. Throughout the decades, Mouser has been recognized for innovation, leadership, and its industry, community and marketing efforts, winning a multitude of awards. In 2012, Mouser received an Employer of Excellence Award for Tarrant County for significant economic and community impact on North Texas. In 2019, Smith was named Top Public Company CEO by the Fort Worth Business Press. Mouser also won a 2014 Large Business of the Year Award and a 2021 Best Places to Work Award. For 2022, the company received more than 30 awards for distribution excellence from its manufacturer partners.

For more information on the 60th Anniversary, please visit https://www.mouser.com/60years/.

