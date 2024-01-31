Mouser Electronics Continues to Expand Line Card, Adding Over 60 Manufacturers in 2023

SHANGHAI, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, added 64 new manufacturers to its industry-leading line card during 2023, significantly expanding product choices for design engineers and purchasing professionals around the world. By offering customers a wide selection of the most advanced technologies, Mouser helps designers avoid costly redesigns, manufacturing delays or even the termination of a project.

Mouser works closely with its 1,200-plus manufacturer partners to provide the fastest and easiest access to the industry's newest components. Throughout 2023, semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers counted on Mouser to successfully help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Since early 2020, Mouser has added over 310 new manufacturer partners to its lineup. In 2023, Mouser launched over 66,000 part numbers, including over 8,000 in the fourth quarter, ready for shipment, made achievable by their strong strategic partnerships with manufacturers.

"Our mission is to serve our customers with the widest selection, serving as a one-stop shop for all the board-level components and associated development tools necessary for total project design," said Jeff Newell, Mouser Electronics' Senior Vice President of Products. "Along with new embedded lines, we are very excited to be adding more industrial lines to expand choices for our customers."

The new manufacturer partners Mouser added in 2023 include:

Amphenol Network Solutions, a division of Amphenol, providing a high-quality, seamless product portfolio of fiber distribution, cable management, power, racks, passives, and enclosures.

Contrinex, part of Molex, offering 50 years of experience in the field of intelligent sensing and identification solutions and is a technology leader for Smart Sensors for complex automation and smart factory applications.

MediaTek, a developer of innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile devices, home entertainment, connectivity, and IoT products.

Siemens, a company focused on industry, transport, infrastructure, and healthcare. Siemens creates technology with purpose by adding real value for customers.

Sierra Wireless, a Semtech company with an almost 30-year history of innovation in the wireless space. Sierra Wireless's innovative products and solutions connect thousands of businesses to critical data and millions of people to information.

Western Automation, a part of Littelfuse, develops EV charging core technologies and Arc Fault Detection technology and offers several electrical protection and pilot control features for the EV market.

