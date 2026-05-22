Flagship robot vacuum combines 42,000Pa* suction, Industry-First MaxiReachX™ 17cm edge extension technologies and Bagless Dust Tank for modern Singapore homes.

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MOVA announced the Singapore launch of the V70 Ultra Complete Robot Vacuum, the brand's latest flagship robotic cleaning system engineered to deliver a more intelligent, powerful and refined cleaning experience for modern urban homes.

Positioned as a premium upgrade for homeowners seeking more than basic automated cleaning, the MOVA V70 Ultra Complete combines breakthrough edge-cleaning innovations with high-performance suction and advanced AI navigation to tackle everyday household messes with greater precision and efficiency.

MOVA Launches V70 Ultra Complete in Singapore, Setting a New Standard for Premium AI-Powered Home Cleaning with MaxiReachX™ technology MOVA Launches V70 Ultra Complete in Singapore, Setting a New Standard for Premium AI-Powered Home Cleaning with MaxiReachX™ technology

Built around the campaign message, "Clears Tough Messes in One Pass with AI Precision," the V70 Ultra Complete is designed specifically for the realities of contemporary Singapore homes, including compact furniture layouts, raised bathroom thresholds, balcony tracks, pet fur accumulation and hard-to-reach corners commonly found in HDB flats and condominiums.

Industry-First Edge Cleaning Innovation for Greater Whole-Home Coverage

At the core of the V70 Ultra Complete is MOVA's next-generation cleaning architecture, developed to address one of the most persistent limitations of conventional robot vacuums: incomplete edge and corner cleaning.

The V70 Ultra Complete introduces the industry's first MaxiReachX™ 17cm* Mop Extension technology alongside the industry's first MaxiReachX™ 12cm* Side Brush Extension system, enabling the robot to extend beyond its chassis to clean deeper into narrow gaps, wall edges and difficult spaces beneath furniture.

Unlike conventional robotic cleaners that often leave residual debris in tight spaces, the V70 Ultra Complete dynamically extends both its brush and mop systems outward to deliver more comprehensive edge coverage and improved cleaning precision around furniture legs, corners and confined areas.

The extended mop system also cleans up to three times* more edge area compared to standard extendable mop systems, helping homeowners achieve more consistent whole-home cleaning coverage with less manual touch-up required afterwards.

Flagship Cleaning Performance for Modern Family Living

Designed for busy modern households, the V70 Ultra Complete delivers stronger deep-cleaning performance across hard floors and carpets while reducing the need for repeat cleaning passes.

MOVA equips the V70 Ultra Complete with a high-performance 42,000Pa* suction system engineered to handle fine dust, crumbs, hair, pet fur and larger debris more effectively within a single cleaning cycle, particularly on carpets and rugs.

This is complemented by an anti-tangle brush system capable of removing up to 99.9%* of tangled hair based on internal laboratory testing, reducing maintenance interruptions while enabling smoother day-to-day operation for families and pet owners.

For stain removal, the V70 Ultra Complete integrates 15N* of downward mop pressure alongside 300RPM* high-speed mopping technology to maintain stronger floor contact during operation.

The system is designed to tackle dried spills, sticky residue and kitchen floor marks more effectively than traditional low-pressure robotic mopping systems, reducing the need for additional manual scrubbing after cleaning.

Engineered for Real-World Singapore Homes

Recognising the practical challenges of local home environments, the V70 Ultra Complete supports obstacle climbing up to 9cm* (4.5+4.5cm) , allowing it to move more smoothly across bathroom thresholds, kitchen entrance tracks, balcony sliding doors and uneven floor transitions commonly found across Singapore residences.

The robot also incorporates intelligent AI obstacle avoidance technology capable of recognising over 300* household object types while enabling app-based cleaning customisation and restricted zone management for a more seamless smart home experience.

Premium Convenience with Lower Long-Term Maintenance

Further elevating the ownership experience, the V70 Ultra Complete features MOVA's EcoCyclone™ Bagless Dust Tank with integrated HEPA filtration, eliminating the recurring replacement costs and inconvenience associated with disposable dust bags.

The system is also designed to support a more hygienic and odour-free cleaning experience through its automatic drying functionality, helping to reduce moisture retention that can lead to mould growth and unpleasant odours over time.

The washable and reusable system supports up to 100 days* of hands-free maintenance depending on usage conditions, offering a cleaner, more sustainable and lower-maintenance solution for long-term everyday use.

Disclaimer

*Data based on our in-house lab under controlled conditions. Actual performance may vary depending on usage, environment, and other factors.

About MOVA

MOVA is a global innovative smart appliance brand that advocates "leading innovation, connecting technology with daily life." The company is dedicated to creating intelligent living spaces for families worldwide through continuous technological breakthroughs and smart home innovation.

For more information, visit Mova Singapore

In Singapore, MOVA products are distributed by DM Dasher Pte Ltd (UEN: 202004070D). Learn more at www.mova.sg

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SOURCE MOVA