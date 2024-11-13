Move Well and Discover Your Destination with Westin Hotels & Resorts' Top Routes across Asia Pacific Excluding China

#MoveWell with Westin's immersive programs designed to encourage guests to maintain their fitness routines while traveling and leave as better versions of themselves.

Westin's Run Concierges design WestinWORKOUT routes and lead group runs, to help guests explore the neighborhood while staying fit.

In partnership with Strava, guests can conveniently access WestinWORKOUT routes on the go via a mobile application.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of over 30 hotel brands, invites guests to stay active and explore the best of their destination with exciting WestinWORKOUT routes curated by hotels across Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC). Whether one is a seasoned runner or a casual hiker, these routes promise an unforgettable experience that blends fitness with adventure.

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality's global leader in well-being for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand's Six Pillars of well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. The brand is dedicated to empowering guests to be the best version of themselves while traveling and through its Move Well pillar, encourages guests to maintain their fitness routines, no matter where they travel. Westin Hotels & Resorts' partnership with the leading digital community for active people, Strava, allows guests to conveniently access and explore WestinWORKOUT routes at their fingertips. These routes, carefully curated by the Westin Run Concierge at each hotel, provide guests with the chance to switch up their running routines or discover scenic hiking trails, all while showcasing the unique charm of the local area.

Combat travel fatigue and stay energized with these creative WestinWORKOUT routes x Strava around APEC:

Explore Bali's Coastal Treasures on a Beach Run

Route Link: https://strava.app.link/TuYjkKjVTKb



Embark on a journey through Bali's hidden gems on this 5km running route from The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali . Take in the stunning Pandawa Beach, nestled behind towering cliffs with six majestic statues carved into the cliff face. Meander through the recently opened Tanah Barak Beach , accessed by a unique road carved through towering limestone cliffs. Be rewarded with the breathtaking view of azure waters lined with coral rocks and teeming with marine life. This route promises a harmonious blend of natural beauty, cultural landmarks, and exhilarating adventure, making your run an unforgettable experience in Bali .

Immerse in Pune's Culture on a Heritage Hike in India

Route Link: https://strava.app.link/yX4vOwA7eLb



Experience The Westin Pune Koregaon Park's 'Heritage Explorer Hike', a 6km route that blends history, culture, and the vibrant spirit of Pune and offers a fascinating way to stay fit. Traverse the rich tapestry of Pune's history and lively urban life. A peaceful contrast to the bustling streets, the trail culminates at the magnificent Aga Khan Palace. This landmark is not only an architectural marvel, but a cornerstone of Indian history. Walk through the grounds where history was made and take inspiration from the stories of courage and sacrifice. This route is suitable for history buffs, culture enthusiasts, or those looking for a wholesome way to experience Pune .

Conquer Hokkaido's Summit on an Exhilarating Adventure in Japan

Route Link: https://strava.app.link/5ABXDNPtzNb



A challenging trail that is equal parts heart-pumping and awe-inspiring, this 5km route from The Westin Rusutsu Resort ascends to the mountain summit, a ski slope in winter, with a 330m elevation gain. Trek through Rusutsu's natural beauty, with every step revealing a different side of Hokkaido's breathtaking landscape. The ski slope transforms into a lush, vibrant pathway during the warmer months. Feel the seasonal changes along the off-road journey, as birch and maple trees sway gently in the wind, filling the air with the scent of fresh leaves. The summit offers one of the most breathtaking views in Hokkaido – incredible panoramas of Rusutsu's agricultural fields and distant mountains, including the majestic Mount Yotei. This route is a testament to nature's ever-changing beauty and a thrilling adventure for all.

Roam the Bustling Cityscape of Surabaya, Indonesia

Route Link: https://www.strava.com/routes/3170673617588238456



Descend from your sky-high residence at The Westin Surabaya, seamlessly integrated with one of Indonesia's largest shopping malls, and enjoy a refreshing 5km jog through the vibrant business and commercial district of West Surabaya . Weave through piercing skyscrapers, upscale residential areas, and the grand Pakuwon Golf & Family Club to reach Taman Angsa, a picturesque photo hotspot where guests can cross bridges above the ponds to encounter friendly white swans residing amidst the lush greenery of this cosmopolitan city.

Smell the Blooms at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay

Route Link: https://www.strava.com/routes/3240867088316020662



Start your adventure from The Westin Singapore and discover the scenic Marina Bay and Marina Reservoir on an invigorating run, jog, or walk through the lush greenery of Gardens by the Bay. Spanning an impressive 260 acres, this fully man-made garden seamlessly integrates greenery and flora into the urban landscape, showcasing the advancements of modern technology and architecture. A must-see highlight is The Flower Dome, recognized as the largest glass greenhouse in the world. Here, flowers never stop blooming, thanks to its year-round seasonal floral displays. This route is perfect for romantics and nature lovers alike, offering a serene respite from the rigors of city life.



To enrich the hotel's Move Well offerings, The Westin Singapore is the Official Elite Hotel of Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon, happening from 29 November to 1 December 2024 . To engage and support local runners in their marathon journey, the hotel is curating monthly run clinics and community runs leading up to the marathon weekend led by their Westin Run Concierge, Eddie Chang together with appointed ambassadors. Interested participants can follow the hotel's Facebook and Instagram pages for registration links. Marriott Bonvoy members seeking to elevate their marathon experience may use their points to bid for Marriott Bonvoy Moments that include meet and greet with Elite runners, get up close and personal with Westin's ambassadors, one pair of tickets to the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon, access for two to the VIP Start Pen at the commencement of the day's races, and more.

From breathing in fresh alpine air to being serenaded by the symphony of rolling waves, and immersing in the local way of life, these routes are meticulously designed with guests' well-being at heart. At Westin Hotels & Resorts, guests can stay active and discover the world in a truly enriching way. Find out more about WestinWORKOUT and book your next stay at Westin Hotels & Resorts at www.westin.com.

About Westin® Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality's global leader in well-being for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand's Six Pillars of well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At more than 240 hotels and resorts in over 40 countries and territories, guests can benefit from distinct wellness experiences including the brand's iconic and award-winning Heavenly® Bed, signature WestinWORKOUT® offerings such as its 24/7 Fitness Studios, WestinWORKOUT Routes, and its versatile Gear Lending program featuring the latest in recovery and strength training from Hyperice and Bala, delicious and nutritious menu offerings on their Eat Well menu, and more. For more information, please visit www.westin.com and stay connected on X, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations, offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable locations around the world. The award-winning travel program and marketplace gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Strava

Strava is the leading social platform for athletes and the largest sports community in the world, with over 99 million athletes around the world. If you sweat, you're an athlete, and Strava's mobile apps and website connect millions of active people every day. Strava gives athletes simple, fun ways to stay motivated and compete against themselves and others without having to be in the same place at the same time. All athletes belong on Strava no matter where they live, which sport they love or what device they use. Join the community and make the most of your sport with a Strava subscription.

Media Contact

Saadhvi Mehra

Director Brand PR

Marriott International, Asia Pacific excluding China

[email protected]

SOURCE Marriott International