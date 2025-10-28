Moving Walls Acquires Insightz Club to Lead the Out of Home Industry's AI Driven Transformation

The Singapore-based media technology leader launches Moving Walls Science, an AI-powered intelligence suite that combines behavioral research and predictive analytics to redefine how brands plan, measure, and optimize connected media.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving Walls, a global leader in media technology and enterprise software for Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) and retail media, today announced the acquisition of Insightz Club, a pioneer in audience research and behavioral intelligence.

This acquisition unites two powerful data intelligence companies with one shared mission: to make media smarter, more measurable, and more human. Moving Walls has long led the digitization of the offline world of outdoor and in-store media, while Insightz Club has specialized in decoding how people think, move, and buy. Together, they aim to give brands a complete view of audience behavior from exposure to action.

The Out-of-Home industry is rapidly evolving toward connected media, where physical and digital environments converge to deliver measurable, data-driven outcomes. In step with this transformation, Moving Walls is launching Moving Walls Science, an AI-powered intelligence suite that turns audience behavior into predictive insight, giving marketers clarity before investment and proof after execution.

The DOOH market is gaining strong momentum, growing nearly 30% year-on-year to reach USD 21.5 billion in 2024, and projected to exceed USD 54 billion by 2033. As advertisers demand measurable outcomes, DOOH's growth will accelerate further through its convergence with the USD 700 billion connected media ecosystem, where digital, social, CTV, and physical media work together seamlessly.

At its core, Moving Walls Science introduces five integrated modules designed to unify and elevate campaign intelligence across all channels:

Audience IQ , Predicts audience reach and exposure across DOOH and connected channels with scientific precision.

, Predicts audience reach and exposure across DOOH and connected channels with scientific precision. Campaign IQ , Benchmarks performance across campaigns and channels, revealing what drives results and enabling cross-campaign optimization.

, Benchmarks performance across campaigns and channels, revealing what drives results and enabling cross-campaign optimization. Media IQ , Tracks Media usage and applies Media Mix Modeling (MMM Analytics) to uncover each channel's true contribution to sales and brand outcomes.

, Tracks Media usage and applies Media Mix Modeling (MMM Analytics) to uncover each channel's true contribution to sales and brand outcomes. Retail IQ , Connects media exposure with in-store engagement and purchase intent through real-time shopper behavior data.

, Connects media exposure with in-store engagement and purchase intent through real-time shopper behavior data. Location IQ, Location Lift Study (LLS) location-based exposure on brand lift, footfall, and conversion outcomes.

Srikanth Ramachandran, Founder and Group CEO of Moving Walls, said:

"For years, Moving Walls has been at the forefront of digitizing and connecting the fragmented world of offline media. With Insightz Club joining our ecosystem, we're taking a major leap forward—embedding AI and connected intelligence into the very core of our planning, activation, and measurement DNA. Moving Walls Science empowers marketers to go beyond data, applying true scientific precision to decode outcomes like impact, purchase, and incrementality across the connected media mix. This marks a new era where every impression is intelligent, every screen is connected, and every campaign delivers measurable business growth. With data as our foundation and science as our engine, we're engineering the future of autonomous, outcome-driven media."

Mritunjay Kumar (MJ), Founder of Insightz Club, added:

"Audience research is shifting from retrospective surveys to real-time, AI-driven intelligence. At Insightz Club, we've always focused on decoding consumer behavior as it happens. The future of marketing lies in connected intelligence, where insights, media, and outcomes are seamlessly orchestrated. After hundreds of brand studies, one truth is clear: no single medium is the hero. The real magic happens when all channels work in harmony to create measurable impact. By joining Moving Walls, we're turning research into predictive science, giving brands clarity before they invest and proof after they execute. This aligns perfectly with Moving Walls' vision of outcome-driven, autonomous connected media powered by Moving Walls Science."

Operating across Asia Pacific, MENA, the US, and Latin America, Moving Walls has launched Moving Walls Science globally. Following the acquisition of Insightz Club, this marks the rise of a new intelligence powerhouse redefining how brands understand and influence audiences. As the advertising industry moves toward a connected, data-driven future, Moving Walls Science is built on one simple belief: when media becomes scientific, marketing becomes truly human.

SOURCE Moving Walls