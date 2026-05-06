Mox Breaks Even in Q1 2026 amid Strengthening Profitability Outlook, Launches Mox+ Wealth Solutions and Mox Invest Upgrades

Bringing Wealth Within Reach of all in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mox Bank Limited ("Mox" or "the Bank"), on the back of delivering a financial breakeven quarter for Q1 2026, today announced the launch of Mox+. This wealth solution is engineered for Hong Kong's young professionals and emerging affluent and will be a driver of sustainable profitability for the Bank. Mox+ combines wealth capabilities with curated lifestyle benefits, marking Mox's evolution from everyday banking to a comprehensive wealth partnership.

Barbaros Uygun, CEO of Mox announces Mox breaks even in Q1 2026.

The financial achievement was driven by robust momentum across all business lines and achieving a significant milestone demonstrates the success of the accessible business model which after 5 years is now used and valued by over 750,000 customers in Hong Kong.

Barbaros Uygun, CEO of Mox, said, "Achieving financial breakeven for the first quarter of 2026 on the back of a strong 2025 set of results, shows our direction of travel. We have the momentum to drive positive change, providing wealth opportunities to all in Hong Kong and do so in a profitable manner. Our client-centric business model is proving that it is the right one for sustainable profitability.

Our digital wealth management platform serves as a trusted partner for our over 750,000 customers at every stage of life, empowering them to manage their finances with confidence and unlock new possibilities. We are entering a new chapter of growth as we continue to expand our product portfolio and wealth management offerings, with the launch of Mox+ being one such initiative."

He continued, "To support this evolution, we are evolving into an AI-native bank, doubling our operational capacity through a strategic human-bot partnership, equipping every staff member with a personalised AI assistant to deliver even greater service and efficiency."

Mox+ members enjoy preferential fees and charges on Mox Invest and preferential pricing on foreign exchange, enhanced deposit rates (3.5% p.a. up to HKD5 million), as well as priority customer support and early access to experiences and new products. These benefits can be gained simply by maintaining an average daily balance of HKD 600,000 or above across all deposits and investments which will lead to automatic qualification for Mox+ for the following month. The programme integrates financial advantages with lifestyle benefits—including curated dining rebates, free hotel stays, Starbucks coffee vouchers, health benefits and exclusive member experiences—reflecting Mox's belief that wealth building should be both strategic and rewarding.

Jayant Bhatia, Chief Business Officer of Mox, commented, "At Mox, we are dedicated to establishing the financial well-being of Hongkongers. Designed and tailored for Hong Kong's young professionals and emerging affluent segment, which is underserved in Hong Kong, Mox+ offers solutions for daily savings and preferential wealth management service fees for long-term wealth creation as well as rewarding lifestyle benefits. This is strategically significant as one of our key initiatives to drive business growth and make Wealth Within Reach for Hongkongers."

Throughout 2025, Mox has already strengthened its product portfolio with new solutions in Mox Invest. The Mox Invest platform saw trading volumes increasing to 2.4 times and assets under management (AUM) growing to 2.6 times that of last year. More than 10% of Mox customers have opened a Mox Invest account, reflecting strong demand for its wealth solutions driven by new products and services. In 2026, we will continue our momentum in launching new and innovative products and services and are already scaling up to serve the next generation of wealth builders in Hong Kong. Having already recently launched a crypto trading service, Mox Invest is set to introduce an IPO subscription service later this year.

The Bank has clear reasons for continuing to develop wealth management products. The "Wealth Behaviours: Insights into how individuals are saving and investing" survey conducted by Mox in collaboration with Ipsos revealed that Hongkongers continue to take a conservative approach to investing, with 63% of their liquid assets kept in cash and deposits – a trend that contributes to "cash drag" and limits potential wealth growth. More than two-thirds of respondents indicated they require an average of 5.6 months to save up to their desired investment threshold and typically delay investing their savings by a further 2.75 months on average, resulting in missed opportunities for long-term wealth accumulation[1]. This survey will continue as an ongoing research initiative to deepen our understanding of Hongkonger's wealth management behaviours and enable the Bank to develop tailored solutions that puts wealth within reach.

After Mox was amongst the first wave of banks in Asia to offer a crypto trading service, Mox Invest now further offers One Click Investments (a simplified process for buying equities based on themes such as AI, technology, amongst others), Trading Signals, and gives customers access to professional fund strategies including Signature CIO funds developed in partnership between Standard Chartered Bank CIO office and Amundi. The Signature CIO funds offer four different type of funds based on individuals' risk appetite which could be Conservative, Income, Balanced or Growth. Customers also have options amongst a wide range of funds offered by other world-class fund houses.

A Track Record of Rapid Scale and Adoption in the Last 5 Years

Since its launch in September 2020, Mox has brought to the market more than 15 market-first products or services and achieved significant scale with over 750,000 customers, reflecting the trust and growing preference of Hong Kong consumers for a seamless digital banking experience. To date, Mox customers have driven a cumulative spend of HKD70 billion, supported by a robust volume of 176 million card transactions and approximately 2 billion Asia Miles earned through Mox Card and other banking services. Its commitment to delivering tangible value to customers is further evidenced by the HKD2 billion distributed in cash rewards.

Beyond daily spending, Mox has become central to its customers' financial lives, facilitating approximately 50 million outward FPS transfers and more than 5 million bill payments. As a preferred companion for travelers, the Mox Card has been used over 31 million times in overseas transactions, contributing to a total of 250 million app engagements as we continue to redefine digital banking for the Hong Kong community.

To learn more about Mox, please visit: mox.com.

About Mox Bank Limited ("Mox")

Mox is a pioneering digital bank licensed in Hong Kong, and a registered institution (CE number: BNO808) powered by Standard Chartered in partnership with PCCW, HKT and Trip.com. Launched in September 2020, Mox is reimagining banking, unlock more of life's possibilities, and setting global benchmarks for digital banking from Hong Kong.

Mox is well on track to be the number one digital bank for cards, lending and wealth. In 2026, it was awarded as Best Pure-Play Digital Bank for CX in Hong Kong and Outstanding Digital CX in Banking App/ Platform by The Digital Banker Digital CX Awards. It was also recognised as NeoBank of the Year, Retail Banking, Hong Kong and Best Retail Banking Experience, Hong Kong by The Asset Triple A Digital Finance Awards. In 2025, Mox is ranked as the number one digital bank in Hong Kong in Neobank Ranking 2025 by The Banker, a publication by Financial Times. It was also awarded the Best Digital Bank in Hong Kong by The Asian Banker for three consecutive years, and the Digital Bank of the Year in Hong Kong by Asian Banking & Finance for two years in a row. It was also recognised as one of Asia's Top 5 mobile banking app and the number one Hong Kong digital banking app in Sia Partners' 2025 International Mobile Banking Benchmark. Mox Credit Card held its position as the seventh-largest credit card portfolio among all retail banks in Hong Kong[2]. Through a scalable platform, lower cost-to-serve, top-notch customer experience and the unique promise of safe, simple, smart, and fun banking, Mox has found immense affinity among Hong Kong customers: Mox app is the top-rated Hong Kong digital banking app in Apple App Store in Hong Kong[3], scoring 4.8 out of 5. Mox's influence extends beyond Hong Kong, as shown by the company's technology and know-how being transferred to Trust Bank in Singapore.

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[1] The "Wealth Behaviours: Insights into how individuals are saving and investing" study was conducted in collaboration with Ipsos and it surveyed 2,500 working adults with a monthly household income above HKD15,000 in Hong Kong between August 2025 and April 2026. [2] According to TransUnion's Market Insights and Intelligence Dashboard (MIID) for the period from January to December 2025. [3] As of the period from 28 January 2025 to 5 May 2026.

SOURCE Mox Bank Limited