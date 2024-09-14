Mox Capital Announces Strategic Support for Rapid-Scaling Startups Across Vietnam and Southeast Asia

HANOI, Vietnam, Sept. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mox Capital, a trailblazer in alternative investments with AUM of US$1.4 billion, is announcing its strategic support for a vast array and variety of regional high-potential startups. According to COO Nguyen Dinh Giang, Mox Capital seeks to reinforce its commitment to nurturing rapid growth in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, especially those that fit the funds' fast pace and alternative mandate. Accompanied by comprehensive backing from Mox Capital, fledgling enterprises should be empowered to thrive in an increasingly competitive regional landscape.

The two owners of Steermans, Ben Nguyen and Wayne Su (PRNewsfoto/Mox Capital)

Among these promising startups are Steerman Brewery and 1Long, which exemplify the potential and innovation Mox Capital seeks to foster. Steerman Brewery has quickly made a name for themselves in the Vietnamese beverage industry since they were founded in late 2019. Their launch of their first Hard Soda (brewed & fermented from fruit juice) in mid-2021 and subsequent recognition with the October 2022 by receiving a silver medal underscore their rapid trajectory. By 2023, the company opened its taproom and expanded its market presence by entering the GS25 convenience store chain in January 2024. Steerman Brewery is now available in over 100 locations in addition to 200+ GS25 stores throughout Vietnam and boasts a year-over-year growth of over 35%. According to Steerman's co-founder Ben, the company is one of the only two Vietnamese-owned companies in the top 10 craft beer companies in Vietnam. Their unique beverages, the Hard Soda line, reflect this as its sweet and juicy taste is catered towards local palate – and they seek to maintain their uniqueness to further the growth pace and product offering that Steerman has been proud of.

On the other hand, in the fintech sector, 1Long stands as a beacon of flexibility and transparency. The AI-backed financial management platform has forged strong partnerships with top-tier investors such as Iterative, Monk's Hill Ventures, R2VP, and Orionis Capital, securing US$500,000 in seed investment. 1Long's commitment to transparency and streamlined operations has earned it a reputation as Vietnam's second-fastest-growing startup. With their goal of addressing the challenges faced by the country's 1 million brokers who struggle with data management and client engagement, 1Long has secured over US$1,000,000 in AUM and 6,000+ users in mere months after launch. By combining simplified asset management with cutting-edge AI technology, 1Long aims to reshape financial services delivery in Vietnam's rapidly evolving fintech landscape.

Mox Capital's involvement with these companies extends to a broad spectrum of other emerging businesses. By providing access to extensive distribution channels across Southeast Asia, facilitating significant capital sourcing and supporting with industry-specific expertise, Mox Capital ensures the startups that the fund is accompanying are well equipped to scale effectively. The firm's regional views and thesis also prove invaluable, offering startups the peace of mind necessary for navigating a complex globalising market. This strategic model aligns perfectly with Mox Capital's thesis of rapid alternative investments and COO Nguyen Dinh Giang's dedication to uplifting Vietnamese enterprises.

This announcement marks another important milestone in Mox Capital's mission to drive blitzscaling growth and sustainable innovation in Southeast Asia's and especially Vietnamese entrepreneurial sector. By steadfastly supporting a diverse range of promising startups, Mox Capital not only catalyzes the success of companies like Steerman Brewery and 1Long but also shapes the future of Vietnamese entrepreneurship. Through these efforts, Mox Capital is positioned to lead the charge in fostering regional growth and paving the way for the next generation of industry innovators.

