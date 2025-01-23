MOXI Teams Up with Boduo International to Bring Gamified Milk Tea to Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Asia's rapidly growing milk tea market is about to get even more exciting. MOXI, a leading provider of innovative gamification solutions, is teaming up with Boduo International to bring a new level of interactive fun to the milk tea lovers across the region.

The Southeast Asian market is already familiar with Chinese bubble tea brands such as Mixue , Heytea etc. While China's tea beverage market has fully embraced digital transformation, Southeast Asia is just beginning its journey. Combining MOXI's gamification expertise with Boduo's bold expansion strategy, the partnership aims to redefine the milk tea experience and enhance consumer engagement.

MOXI, a leader in gamification, has partnered with over 500 clients, including leading brands like Taobao, Miniso, JD , OPPO etc. In the food and beverage sector, MOXI partnered with Chi Forest, known for its sparkling water, to develop gamified campaigns that boosted brand engagement. One elimination game, featuring Chi Forest's unique elements, attracted 1.5 million active players during "Double 11," generating 50,000 new memberships within one month.

MOXI now empowers Boduo International with a comprehensive gamification solution, specifically for their milk tea brand 'Cooler City.' Their recently launched 'Matching Adventure' game allows bubble tea lovers to play and earn discount vouchers while enjoying friendly competition on the leaderboard.

Milk Tea 2.0: The Future is Playful

The gamification success in China highlights the power of interactive, digital experiences. MOXI is thrilled to collaborate with Southeast Asian brands, leading the way to "Milk Tea 2.0." Through gamification, the partnership will drive customer loyalty and bring a fresh, dynamic experience to the region's bubble tea lovers.

Mr. Li, General Manager of Boduo International's Brand Development Department, stated: "This partnership will inject new momentum into our digital transformation. With MOXI's solutions, Boduo International will enhance customer experience, boost loyalty, and gain a competitive edge."

Sun Mengqi, VP of MOXI Technology, said: "The strategic partnership with Boduo International represents an important application of our solutions in the tea and catering industry. Together, we aim to expand gamified operations across more sectors."

About MOXI Technology:

MOXI empowers businesses with innovative gamified ecosystems to drive user growth and engagement. Since its founding in 2019, Moxi has served over 500 brands and reached over 100 million users with its gamification solutions.

