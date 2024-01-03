Mr. Chong-Yoon Lim, Chairman of COREE Group emphasizes "Creative destruction and Healthcare 4.0" [New Year Message at X-Twitter SNS]

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chong-Yoon Lim, Chairman of COREE group, President of Hanmi pharmaceutical company and Former Chairman of Korea Biotechnology Industry Organization (The largest shareholder group of Coree HK, Hanmi (KOSPI) and Dx&Vx (KOSDAQ), as well), highlighted the creative destruction and healthcare 4.0 revolution in his New Year letter.

<Mr. Lim's New Year Letter>

Dear professors and comrades,

Thank you and I wish you all a wonderful new year, and my condolences for many, many, sad and unhappy moments we share together. No simple words can explain what we feel. I love you all.

The COVID aftermath has been greater than we expected. I must apologize in that performance was poor in 2023 in many aspects.

The economic situation appears to be like a second pandemic, largely due to the healthcare spending, challenged industries and healthcare resources like hospitals and professional schools.

Two outdated social and institutional systems need to be creatively destructed or they may eventually crash down. We need a new system upgrade in 1. Welfare, and 2. Healthcare ecosystems. We face new issues that are difficult to control with the current system and we need to move fast. It may be related to phenomena such as food toxicity, drug abuse and low birth rate.

The pandemic was about resources. Now we need a 'pandemic-like' resource plan change.

We need to gather elite healthcare system developers who can bring us the upgraded version.

A system upgrade is due.

This could be the healthcare 4.0 revolution we have been waiting for.

Let's just do it.

Lim posted this New Year message on the 2nd of Jan. at SNS X-Twitter (https://twitter.com/coree_official).

Drawing attention to the crisis that the Korean society is facing in both the economy and healthcare, Lim pointed out "We are facing a crisis where our economic situation itself can be called a second pandemic challenging industries and healthcare resources like hospitals and professional schools." indicating the cause to be "largely due to the healthcare spending during the COVID pandemic".

He proposed change in the welfare and healthcare ecosystems as a solution.

Lim said, "Outdated social and institutional systems need to be creatively destructed or they may eventually crash down. We face new issues that are difficult to control with the current system and we need to move fast. It may be related to phenomena such as food toxicity, drug abuse and low birth rate."

He said "The pandemic was about resources, and we now need a 'pandemic-like' resource plan change." He stressed the need for gathering elite healthcare system developers who can bring this upgraded version to us.

Lim emphasized the necessity of upgrade and mentioned "This could be the healthcare 4.0 revolution we have been waiting for."

SOURCE Dx&Vx