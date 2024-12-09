MSquare Technology ML100 Wins "Best IP of the Year" at EE Awards Asia

TAIPEI, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 5th, at the EE Awards Asia 2024 ceremony held at the GRAND HILAI in Taipei, MSquare Technology was honored with the Best IP (Most Promising Product) award for its innovative IO Die Product ML100. This prestigious recognition underscores MSquare Technology's excellence in technological innovation and further solidifies its leadership in the global semiconductor industry.

MSquare Technology CFO Frank Hsu receiving the “Best IP of the Year” award at EE Awards Asia 2024

EE Awards Asia, a benchmark in electronics engineering, attracted over 400 products and technologies from 170 leading companies worldwide, competing for 36 awards across six categories. These included Company Awards, Product Awards (Asia), Product Awards (Taiwan), Technology Platform Awards, Innovation Awards, and Analyst Awards. During the voting process, nearly 10,000 engineers from the EE Times and EDN communities in Asia and Taiwan participated, supporting the most outstanding innovations. This award emphasizes MSquare Technology's leadership and technological influence in the IP and Chiplet domains.

The award-winning IO Die ML100 stands out for its exceptional energy efficiency and deep optimization across multiple application scenarios, including AI, cloud computing, and high-performance computing. This product integrates UCIe and HBM3 IPs, achieving remarkable reductions in SoC area usage and enabling more flexible placement. Additionally, the decoupling of the SoC from the HBM module significantly reduces thermal effects, saving costs on the chip and packaging. The improved thermal performance also allows for higher main die frequencies.

Frank Hsu, CFO of MSquare Technology, said: "We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from EE Awards Asia. This award is not only an affirmation of the technical strength of the ML100 but also a testament to the innovative capabilities and relentless pursuit of excellence by our team. In the future, we will continue to provide high-quality products and solutions to our global customers, contributing to the ongoing development of the global semiconductor industry."

The award ceremony brought together the most influential companies and experts in the electronics industry, unveiling the winners and sharing the best design solutions. MSquare Technology looks forward to deeper collaboration with industry leaders, driving the development of future cutting-edge technologies and trends, and jointly advancing the semiconductor IP and Chiplet fields to new heights.

