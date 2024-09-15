MSquare Technology Showcases Leadership in IP and Chiplet Innovation at the AI Hardware & Edge AI Summit

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 10-12, 2024, MSquare Technology made a standout appearance at the highly anticipated AI Hardware & Edge AI Summit in San Jose. With 1,500+ attendees and 75+ stellar speakers from the industry leaders, the summit provided MSquare, a leading provider of semiconductor IP and Chiplet solutions, a key platform to showcase its latest products, highlighted its role in driving innovation within the AI ecosystem through practical case studies and proven results.

Pushing the Boundaries: Innovation-Driven and Shaping the Future

At the forefront of innovation in interconnect IP and Chiplet solutions, MSquare continues to break new ground. MSquare's IO Die ML100, is a leading high-bandwidth memory solution. With its integrated high-efficiency Die-to-Die interconnect IP and support for the UCIe 1.1 protocol, the IO Die ML100 enables ultra-fast data transfer and low-latency inter-chip communication, drastically enhancing the efficiency of AI model training and inference, propelling advancements in AI development.

The IO Die ML100, with its high-speed HBM3 memory subsystem, offers a maximum bandwidth of 819.2 GB/s and supports a transfer rate of 6400 Mbps, adhering to the standard HBM3 JESD238 protocol. It meets the stringent demands for high bandwidth and low power consumption in AI applications, laying a solid foundation for future advancements in AI technology.

Diverse Product Portfolio: Setting the Standard for Innovation

MSquare has built a comprehensive and robust IP product portfolio, cementing its role as a key player in the development of cutting-edge IP infrastructure. Its extensive range of IP products has been validated and mass-produced across a wide spectrum of process nodes, from 5nm to 180nm, supporting over 400 different process technologies at the world's 5 leading foundries.

MSquare's portfolio includes high-speed interconnect IPs such as HBM, LPDDR, ONFI, UCIe, eDP, PCIe, and USB, as well as advanced Chiplet solutions like the M2LINK platform. Together, these offerings form a powerful and open ecosystem that supports digital transformation and drives innovation across industries, from AI and data centers to automotive, IoT, and consumer electronics.

Global Expansion: Building an Ecosystem of Innovation

MSquare is accelerating its global expansion, establishing strategic hubs in San Jose, Sydney, and Tokyo to foster deeper collaboration and strengthen its position in the global AI and semiconductor ecosystems. The AI Hardware & Edge AI Summit offered MSquare an invaluable opportunity to not only demonstrate its technological prowess but also foster collaboration with industry leaders across the AI hardware landscape. MSquare is committed to working alongside global partners to tackle the opportunities and challenges of the AI era, shaping the future of the industry together.

Looking Ahead: A New Era of AI Innovation

As AI and edge computing technologies continue to evolve at breakneck speed, MSquare remains steadfast in its mission to lead the charge in interconnect IP and Chiplet innovation. Through its participation in this summit, MSquare has showcased its unwavering commitment to pushing technological boundaries and driving the future of AI. MSquare looks forward to continuing its collaboration with industry peers to explore new possibilities and to create the next era of AI advancements.

