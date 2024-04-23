MSU-IIT and Odoo Join Forces To Equip Students With Practical Business Software Skills

ILIGAN, Philippines, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Odoo announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding and partnership with the Mindanao State University–Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT), empowering BS Information Systems students in its College of Computer Studies, Department of Information Technology with practical business software skills through interactive workshops and real-life case studies, paving the way for successful careers.

Ivan Kwok, Odoo Education Officer, with students of Mindanao State University–Iligan Institute of Technology.

MSU-IIT, recognizing Odoo's range of solutions, has integrated the software into its regular Enterprise Systems course. On April 18, Ivan Kwok, the Odoo Education Officer, delivered a guest lecture on the Odoo Studio app, showcasing a no-code way of customizing and creating personalized Odoo apps. Students look forward to a corresponding workshop by Mr Kwok on May 7, where they will gain insights into the adept utilization of Odoo apps for project management.

"I am excited to work with the school to showcase more Odoo functionality," said Ivan Kwok. "We are confident that our workshops will offer students an insider look into business management and prepare them for a successful career."

Besides interactive workshops, the alliance also offers students and faculty members free access to comprehensive training materials and lectures on all Odoo Online applications to support the academic activities at the Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology.

"The Odoo education program makes it easier to prepare information systems students on how enterprise resource planning systems are actually used by businesses," said Assoc. Prof. Lemuel Clark Velasco of MSU-IIT.

Odoo Education constantly seeks new ways to nurture future industry leaders. For more information, please visit https://www.odoo.com/r/27Mb

About Odoo Education Program

Odoo is a Belgian online business management software with a complete suite of business modules. The Odoo Education Program offers students and teaching staff interactive workshops, 24 months of unlimited access to Odoo Online, topic-specific training, and more. The open-source service provider operates in 19 locations worldwide, including the United States, Hong Kong, and Dubai. With 70+ official apps and 39k+ third-party apps, Odoo manages businesses' finance, sales, inventory & manufacturing processes, human resources, marketing, team productivity, and more.

