MTN Japan Deploys FutureDial NDSE™ Solution for Automating the Data-Clearing and Refurbishing of Used Networking Equipment for Resale

TOKYO and SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureDial Incorporated, the global leader in automation solutions for device processing, and Tokyo-based Movable Trade Networks Inc. (MTN), a major recycler of used office automation (OA) and IT-related equipment in Japan, are excited to announce MTN's adoption of FutureDial's innovative Network Device Secure Eraser™ (NDSE™) solution. This deployment at MTN's processing center will automate the data-clearing and refurbishment of preowned network routers, switches, and other network equipment, facilitating their resale in secondary markets.

Simultaneously Processes Multiple Network Equipment with One Workstation

Data security extends beyond computers and mobile devices; network routers, switches, and other equipment also store sensitive information that must be securely erased before disposal or reuse. Recognizing network security as a top priority, FutureDial's NDSE™ offers a robust solution for organizations focused on comprehensive data erasure. NDSE™ is designed to ensure ultimate data security by simultaneously erasing data from multiple routers, switches, and other network devices. Meeting both NIST and ADISA standards for data erasure, NDSE™ ensures the complete removal of sensitive data from preowned equipment. This portable solution can simultaneously process up to 40 devices per workstation in less time, making it scalable for businesses of any size.

Mr. Hiroyuki Arai, FutureDial's Representative Director for Japan, emphasizes the competitive edge that companies like MTN can gain through automation with NDSE™: "We are happy for MTN to be the first in Asia to deploy NDSE, which is a proven solution in the U.S. By this, the process will be automated, and the quality, cost and delivery will also be dramatically improved."

The cost advantages of using NDSE™ include:

Labor Savings: Minimizes manual labor, reducing costs and increasing margins.

Minimizes manual labor, reducing costs and increasing margins. Increased Productivity: Simultaneously processes up to 40 connected network equipment devices in less time, enhancing productivity and reducing cost per device.

Simultaneously processes up to 40 connected network equipment devices in less time, enhancing productivity and reducing cost per device. Improved Accuracy: Reduces human error and the need for rework, saving time and money.

Reduces human error and the need for rework, saving time and money. Scalability: Customizable software that scales with business growth, allowing more device processing without additional costs.

Customizable software that scales with business growth, allowing more device processing without additional costs. Enhanced Reputation: Positions businesses as industry leaders, attracting more customers and increasing revenue.

Greater Capacity and Efficiency

MTN's Representative Director Mr. Masaaki Suzki highlighted the impact of the NDSE™ adoption and deployment: "We are very pleased to be the first company in Japan to introduce FutureDial's latest solution as their long-time partner. NDSE will bring major changes to MTN and the Japanese market. This not only enhances our operational efficiency but also ensures we meet the highest standards of data security, allowing us to deliver superior, secure refurbished products to our customers more swiftly than ever before."

Companies interested in FutureDial Inc. and its groundbreaking processing automation solutions are encouraged to visit www.futuredial.com for more information, and to explore MTN's offerings at www.m-trade.jp.

About FutureDial Inc:

Founded in 1999, FutureDial is the leading provider of process automation solutions for refurbishing preowned networking equipment and used mobile phones. FutureDial's solutions, compliant with NIST, R2v3, and ADISA standards, streamline workflows and enhance efficiency, profitability, and turnaround times for fulfillment worldwide. To learn more, visit www.futuredial.com or contact [email protected].

FutureDial Media Contact in Japan:

Hiroyuki Arai, President and Representative Director, FutureDial, Incorporated

Tel: +81.70.8576.1020

Email: [email protected]

Movable Trade Networks Inc. (MTN):

Established in 2005, Movable Trade Networks Co., Ltd. (MTN) focuses on erasing data from smartphones, PCs and networking equipment, preventing personal information leaks, and recycling services. MTN operates a wide range of businesses, from buying and selling IT equipment, special equipment, and specialized equipment to evaluating and appraising movable assets. As a used product buying and selling company, MTN emphasizes business compliance and builds a unique position that is trusted by customers. To learn more, visit https://www.m-trade.jp/hp/company/

MTN Media Contact:

Yasushi Koike, Director, Business Planning

Tel: +81-3-3257-1288

Email: [email protected]

