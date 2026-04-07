Mula-X Redefines Financial Security in Thailand with Ideem's Passkeys+

BANGKOK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mula-X today announced the rollout of Passkeys+ from Ideem, potentially replacing SMS-based OTPs with biometric, device-bound authentication across its digital wallet platform. With this move Mula-X has positioned themselves as an industry leader by delivering a significantly improved user experience while also automatically strengthening security for its users.

Ending the Security-Convenience Tradeoff

Built on the FIDO standard, Passkeys+ delivers passwordless authentication that is phishing-resistant, invisible to the user, and bound to the device, giving Mula-X visibility and control that standard passkey deployments simply don't offer. Authentication happens natively within the app, with no redirects, no OTP delays, and no attack surface for credential theft.

"By adopting Passkeys+ technology alongside our existing SMS-based verification, it allows Mula-X to deliver a faster, more seamless login experience while strengthening security for our users," said Lyn Kok, Founder & CEO of Mula-X. "Security and convenience usually don't go together, but with the advent of AI deep faking, improved phishing attacks and more demanding customers they are both paramount in digital finance."

A Stronger Bottom Line

The operational impact is equally significant. By enabling an alternative to SMS OTP infrastructure, Mula-X potentially removes recurring delivery costs and the operational complexity of managing global OTP providers, replacing variable, usage-based expense with a scalable, fixed-overhead security layer.

"The Thai market is sophisticated and fast-moving, and Mula-X's users deserve authentication at the forefront of the industry," said Greg Storm, President of Ideem. "Mula-X has demonstrated that better security and user convenience can be delivered simultaneously. Users will always take the path of least resistance, and by making their security easy and convenient, Mula-X has given their customers an easy, automatic and invisible path to better security. .

As digital finance accelerates across Southeast Asia, Mula-X's adoption of Passkeys+ sets a new benchmark for what modern fintech security should look like.

About Ideem

Ideem is a global leader in next-generation identity and authentication solutions. By evolving standard FIDO protocols into enterprise-grade security layers, Ideem helps regulated industries, including fintech, banking, and e-commerce, deploy "passwordless" environments that do not sacrifice control for convenience. Its flagship product, Passkeys+, provides the device-bound assurance and visibility required for high-stakes financial transactions while maintaining a frictionless user experience.

About Mula-X

Mula-X is a fintech pioneer dedicated to developing a platform providing accessible and secure financial services. Focused on the Southeast Asian market, Mula-X leverages cutting-edge design and technology to empower users with financial tools that are as secure as they are easy to use.

SOURCE Mula-X; Ideem