Multi-Award Winning Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach: Voted Top 3 Best Family Resort

PHUKET, Thailand, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized as the Top 3 in "Thailand's Best Family Resorts" by readers of Holidays with Kids magazine, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach solidifies its status as the ultimate family sanctuary for 2026. Located on the secluded Tri-Trang Beach just minutes from Patong, this multi-award-winning resort blends sustainable eco-adventures, world-class amenities, and 5-star relaxation to create a holiday experience that is truly second to none.

Experience the "Best Family Resort" Difference Celebrated by families worldwide, the resort has been honored as a Top 3 winner in Holidays with Kids magazine's Readers' Choice Awards for Thailand's Best Family Resorts. Combined with consistent top-tier ratings on TripAdvisor, "Trip.Best" No.1 Family Resort in Phuket. Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach is a destination designed for connection. The resort sits on its own private stretch of white sand, surrounded by lush jungle and a protected house reef, offering families a unique "resort-within-a-resort" atmosphere where nature and luxury meet.

Why Families Choose an Award-Winning Stay Our commitment to creating the best family experience is evident in our diverse, high-quality amenities that cater to every generation:

Kids Club and Splash Zone: Kids Club alongside our exhilarating Splash Zone mini-water park with three landscaped pools and a splash pad.

Education Meets Adventure: We turn vacations into learning opportunities at our on-site Merlin House Reef Education Center. Families can snorkel directly from the beach and learn about marine conservation, or visit our unique Butterfly Sanctuary to observe native species in the wild.

Dining for Everyone: With 10 diverse restaurants and bars, including the Japanese favorite Kanpai, the authentic Chang Thai, and the seaside Beach Grill, we ensure every palate is pleased.

Featured Package: To celebrate our status as a top family destination, we invite you to book the M Passport Package, designed to spark joy and curiosity in our youngest guests:

M Passport Pack: A special activity passport for children to explore the resort, complete challenges, and earn exclusive rewards.

Kids Eat Free: Children under 12 enjoy complimentary meals from the kids' menu (up to 2 children per room, when accompanied by a dining adult).

Daily Breakfast: Delicious international buffet breakfast for 2 adults and 2 children.

Special Amenities: Kid's Theme room decoration, Exclusive welcome gift for kids and child-friendly in-room amenities.

Inspiring Activities: Access to educational and fun activities at the Kids Club and Reef Education Center.

Book Your 2026 Adventure Today Discover why critics and guests alike call us the Best Family Resort in Phuket.

For reservations our exclusive deal M Passport Package

For more information please visit our website Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach

