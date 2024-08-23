MULTI-AWARD-WINNING UGREEN TO LAUNCH ULTRA-COMPACT POWER BANKS FOR SINGAPORE MARKET
23 Aug, 2024, 11:33 CST
- Owner of 1,400 Design, Practical and Invention Patents
- Next-Gen Storage and Portable Battery Charging Devices Continue Changing the Way We Interact with Tech
SINGAPORE, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN is pleased to announce the launch of its latest innovation in high capacity, fast-charging power banks. Weighing 64 to 112g less than its competitors with the same capacity, the UGREEN Nexode is "ultra-compact". The column design streamlines the power bank's dimensions, thereby enhancing the grip and overall handling experience. Two variations - 12000mAh 100W and 20000mAh 130W – will be available for purchase on Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop from 23 August 2024. Offline retailers will also carry the products at a later date
UGREEN was founded in 2012 and by 2014, had expanded into more than 100 countries. In 2019, it won the IF Design Award[1] and Red Dot Award[2] for its innovative portable designs. As one of the early adoptors of the advanced column design which internally stacks components to maximise space utilisation, UGREEN has been committed to crafting ultra-compact power banks since the start. With a powerful vision to remain user-centred and dedicated to innovative technology, the company has garnered more than 1,400 design and technical patents under its belt and continuously develops products to enhance lives and humanity. In 2021, UGREEN was invested in by the investment giant, Hillhouse Capital[3], who has also funded high-quality and sustainable businesses such as Tencent, Miniso and Zoom.
A Battery Charger For the Future of Devices
With increasing reliance on electronic devices, consumers carry several electronic devices with them throughout the day, all of which require recharging at some point. In endeavouring to stay true to their mission and make lives better, UGREEN specifically focused on developing higher capacity power banks to reduce weight and stress on users. Often lauded as the only power bank worth having, UGREEN has delighted users since the launch of its first Nexode GaN chargers in 2021.
The dual-port output of the Nexode power bank fast charges 2 devices simultaneously, and the 2C1A interface allows users to charge of up to 3 devices at the same time. A smart TFT display gives real-time, intuitive information, and the switchable trickle mode allows users to reduce the charging current for different devices in order to safely charge low-current devices such as Bluetooth earphones and smartwatches. The power bank also comes with built-in real temperature monitoring and heat dissipation functions with a V-0 flame retardant casing that further reassures users of its overall safety.
The UGREEN Nexode 12000mAh 100W and 20000mAh 130W Power Banks retail for SGD 109.99 and SG 69.99 respectively.
More details on the UGREEN Nexode Power Banks is given in Appendix A.
To download a copy of UGREEN's business profile, click here.
Website: www.ugreen.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ugreen.sg
Instagram: www.instagram.com/ugreen.sg
Tiktok: www.tiktok.com/@ugreen.sg
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ugreen-group-limited
Official hashtags: #ugreen #ugreensingapore #ugreensg
Download high-resolution images here.
About UGreen
Established in 2012, UGREEN specialises in providing digital solutions for global consumers. During these 10 years, UGREEN has turned into an innovator by developing the independent research and development, design, manufacturing, and brand marketing capabilities. Ranging from charging devices, phone and computer accessories, to home and automobile accessories, UGREEN's products are available in over 100 countries and regions around the world. Up to now, UGREEN has built an extensive distribution network consolidating online and offline channels and is always committed to providing innovative and valuable products and services that delight customers. For more information, visit www.ugreen.com.
[3] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hillhouse_Investment
APPENDIX A
UGREEN NEXODE POWER BANK DETAILS
|
Capacity/Power/
Port
|
20000mAh PD 130W+2C1A
|
Battery Type
|
Lithium-ion Battery
|
Retail Price
|
SGD 109.99
|
Purchase from
|
Shopee: https://shopee.sg/product/64922680/26753872611
Lazada: https://www.lazada.sg/products/i3079209306.html?spm=a1zawe.24863640.table_online_product.67.86e24edflyvtOs
TikTok: https://shop.tiktok.com/view/product/1729701251457451613?region=SG&locale=zh-CN
|
Features
|
• High-rate 20000mAh battery with 800 life cycles to 80% capacity.
• 130W max. total output allows you to charge your laptop, tablet, and phone simultaneously.
• The smart TFT display allows you to view the remaining battery, real-time working current, voltage, and dynamic power of each port.
• Supports PD, PPS, QC, AFC, FCP, SCP, and more fast charging protocols. Compatible with low-current devices like Bluetooth earbuds and watches.
• Features multiple protections such as overcurrent, overvoltage, overcharge, overdischarge, overtemperature, and short circuit.
• Features a V-0 flame-retardant casing and a high-quality spray painting process.
• The battery cells have passed international safety performance certifications such as CE, FCC, UKCA, PSE, and CB, ensuring their quality and safety.
• Includes a 140W PD3.1 charging cable and a velvet bag.
|
Specifications
|
• Battery Capacity：20000mAh (5000mAh×4）
• Battery Rated Energy：72Wh (14.4V 5000mAh)
• USB-C1 Input: 5V⎓3A/9V⎓3A/12V⎓3A/15V⎓3A/20V⎓3.25A 65W Max
• USB-C1 Output: 5V⎓3A/9V⎓3A/12V⎓3A/15V⎓3A/20V⎓5A 100W Max
• USB-C2 Output：5V⎓3A/9V⎓3A/12V⎓2.5A/15V⎓2A 30W Max
• USB-A Output: 10V⎓2.25A/5V⎓3A/9V⎓2A/12V⎓1.5A 5.5-11V⎓3A 33W Max
• Multi-port Output (USB-C1+USB-C2)：130W Max
• Total Output： 5V⎓6A/9V⎓3A/12V⎓3A/15V⎓3A
• Display: TFT display
• Charging Time: About 2 hours (with PD 65W charger)
• Dimensions：54×50×130 (mm)
|
Capacity/Power/
Port
|
12000mAh PD 100W+1C1A
|
Battery Type
|
Lithium-ion Battery
|
Retail Price
|
SGD 69.99
|
Purchase from
|
Shopee: https://shopee.sg/product/64922680/29703962623/
Lazada: https://www.lazada.sg/products/i3096785576.html?spm=a1zawe.24863640.table_online_product.70.86e24edflyvtOs
TikTok: https://shop.tiktok.com/view/product/1729701251457451613?region=SG&locale=zh-CN
|
Features
|
• High-rate 12000mAh battery with 500 life cycles to 80% capacity.
• Supports up to 100W single-port output, providing emergency power for devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones.
• Supports PD, PPS, QC, AFC, FCP, SCP, and more fast charging protocols. Compatible with low-current devices like Bluetooth earbuds and watches.
• With a 65W USB-C input, it can be fully charged in just 40 minutes.
• Features multiple protections such as overcurrent, overvoltage, overcharge, overdischarge, overtemperature, and short circuit.
• Features a V-0 flame-retardant casing and a high-quality spraypainting process.
• The battery cells have passed international safety performance certifications such as CE, FCC, UKCA, PSE, and CB, ensuring their quality and safety.
• Includes a 140W PD3.1 charging cable and a velvet bag.
|
Specifications
|
• Battery Capacity：12000mAh（3000mAh×4）
• Battery Rated Energy：43.2Wh (14.4V 3000mAh)
• USB-C1 Input: 5V⎓3A/9V⎓3A/12V⎓3A/15V⎓3A/20V⎓3.25A 65W Max
• USB-C1 Output：5V⎓3A/9V⎓3A/12V⎓3A/15V⎓3A/20V⎓5A 100W Max
• USB-A Output: 10V⎓2.25A/5V⎓3A/9V⎓2A/12V⎓1.5A 22.5W Max
• Total Output： 5V⎓3A
• Display: LCD digital display
• Charging Time: About 40 minutes (with PD 65W charger)
• Dimensions：45×45×115 (mm)
Details on Features
|
Feature
|
Feature
|
Benefit
|
Ultra-portable Power-column Design
|
Advanced column design, with internal stacking to maximize space utilization. Lightweight and compact, easily be held on the palm.
|
Easy to hold with one hand, travel-friendly
|
100W Super Fast Charging
|
The C1 port supports 100W output and can power laptops as well as provide fast charging for smartphones and tablets. In 30 minutes, it can charge the Macbook Pro 16" to 43% (PB721) and 28% (PB724)
|
100W fast charging, worry-free work anytime, anywhere
|
12000 or 20000mAh Large Capacity
|
PB721: 20000mAh, which can fully charge a MacBook Air once and fully charge an iPhone 15 four times (estimated).
|
20000mAh large capacity, worry-free power on the go
|
TFT Smart Display
|
Equipped with a TFT screen (Thin Film Transistor liquid crystal display), it has high resolution, high color reproduction, and fast response.
|
Smart TFT display, real-time and intuitive information
|
130W Two-Port Charging
|
C1 port supports 100W max output, C2 port supports 30W max output. When both ports are simultaneously outputting, they can reach the maximum output power of each port separately, providing a total output power of up to 130W (100W + 30W).
|
130W dual-port output, double the fast charging
|
Charge 2 Devices Together (PB724)
|
The type-C port supports 100W output, USB-A port supports 22.5W output. It can support charging two devices simultaneously, and when both ports are outputting at the same time, the total power is 20W.
|
Charging two devices simultaneously
|
Charge 3 Devices Together (PB721)
|
Equipped with 2 Type-C ports and 1 USB-A port. C1 port has a maximum output of 100W, C2 port has a maximum output of 30W, and the USB-A port has a maximum output of 22.5W.
|
Charge 3 Devices at Once
|
65W Fast Recharging
|
The C1 port can provide both input and output. When recharging the power bank through the C1 port, the maximum input power is 65W, and it takes about 2 hours (PB721) or 1.5 hours (PB724) to complete the charging.
|
2-hour fast recharging, always ready to go
|
13-Layer Safety Protection
|
Features 13 layers of protection, including high temperature protection, low temperature protection, input overcurrent protection, output overcurrent protection, input overvoltage protection, output overvoltage protection, overcharge protection, overdischarge protection, overpower protection, undervoltage protection, short circuit protection, Manual Reset Protection, and Auto Circuit Interruption. It also has international safety certifications such as European REACH/CE/ROHS certification, UK UKCA certification, Japanese PSE certification, US FCC/UL/DOE certification, and other certifications including CESI national standard and CB certification.
|
Durable and prevents device damage
|
Automotive Grade Lithium-ion Power Cell
|
PB721: It adopts the 21700 battery cell, which is a new type of lithium-ion battery. Well-known electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla also uses the 21700 battery cell internally. Compared to the traditional 18650 battery cell, the 21700 battery cell has a higher energy density, allowing for more capacity in a smaller volume, and it has a longer lifespan and better durability. It supports up to 800 cycles (80% or more capacity retention). After a continuous aging test of 120 days, the performance remains the same. In addition, it has passed multiple certifications such as the CESI national standard, US UL certification, UN38.3 and MSDS transportation reports, as well as CB certification.
|
Large capacity in a compact size, extended lifespan
|
PB724: It adopts the 18650 battery cell, which is a type of lithium-ion battery. Compared to pouch batteries, it has a longer lifespan and better durability. After a continuous aging test of 120 days, the performance remains the same. It has also undergone multiple certifications including the CESI national standard and US UL certification, as well as UN38.3 and MSDS transportation reports, and CB certification, making it safer.
|
Large capacity in a smaller size, extended lifespan
|
Thermal Guard™ System
|
It is equipped with a large area metal heat sink and NTC temperature control detection, with temperature measurements conducted 200 times per second.
|
Real-time temperature monitoring, high-speed heat dissipation, safe and reassuring
|
Premium Minimalistic Design
|
It adopts the advanced column design, with the high-quality spray painting process and a gray color scheme.
|
Premium and minimalist, business demeanor
|
Wide Compatibility with 1000+ Devices
|
Supports charging protocols such as PD, PPS, QC, AFC, FCP, SCP, UFCS, compatible with mainstream electronic devices from various brands.
|
Compatible with 1000+ devices, simplify complexity
|
Anti-slip Pad
|
The side of the power bank is designed with anti-slip pads to enhance friction when placed on a flat surface.
|
Anti-slip pads for stable and secure standing
|
Airline Approved
|
Rated capacity is 44Wh (PB724) and 72Wh (PB721), compliant with boarding requirements.
|
No battery anxiety on board
|
Trickle Charging Mode
|
Supports trickle charging mode, which reduces the current to adapt to low current devices such as Bluetooth earphones and smartwatches.
|
Switchable trickle mode, safe fast charging, and extended battery life for smartphones and other devices. It can also provide safe charging for low-current devices such as Bluetooth earphones and smartwatches.
SOURCE UGreen
Share this article