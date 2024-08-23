MULTI-AWARD-WINNING UGREEN TO LAUNCH ULTRA-COMPACT POWER BANKS FOR SINGAPORE MARKET

Owner of 1,400 Design, Practical and Invention Patents

Next-Gen Storage and Portable Battery Charging Devices Continue Changing the Way We Interact with Tech

SINGAPORE, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN is pleased to announce the launch of its latest innovation in high capacity, fast-charging power banks. Weighing 64 to 112g less than its competitors with the same capacity, the UGREEN Nexode is "ultra-compact". The column design streamlines the power bank's dimensions, thereby enhancing the grip and overall handling experience. Two variations - 12000mAh 100W and 20000mAh 130W – will be available for purchase on Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop from 23 August 2024. Offline retailers will also carry the products at a later date

UGREEN was founded in 2012 and by 2014, had expanded into more than 100 countries. In 2019, it won the IF Design Award[1] and Red Dot Award[2] for its innovative portable designs. As one of the early adoptors of the advanced column design which internally stacks components to maximise space utilisation, UGREEN has been committed to crafting ultra-compact power banks since the start. With a powerful vision to remain user-centred and dedicated to innovative technology, the company has garnered more than 1,400 design and technical patents under its belt and continuously develops products to enhance lives and humanity. In 2021, UGREEN was invested in by the investment giant, Hillhouse Capital[3], who has also funded high-quality and sustainable businesses such as Tencent, Miniso and Zoom.

A Battery Charger For the Future of Devices

With increasing reliance on electronic devices, consumers carry several electronic devices with them throughout the day, all of which require recharging at some point. In endeavouring to stay true to their mission and make lives better, UGREEN specifically focused on developing higher capacity power banks to reduce weight and stress on users. Often lauded as the only power bank worth having, UGREEN has delighted users since the launch of its first Nexode GaN chargers in 2021.

The dual-port output of the Nexode power bank fast charges 2 devices simultaneously, and the 2C1A interface allows users to charge of up to 3 devices at the same time. A smart TFT display gives real-time, intuitive information, and the switchable trickle mode allows users to reduce the charging current for different devices in order to safely charge low-current devices such as Bluetooth earphones and smartwatches. The power bank also comes with built-in real temperature monitoring and heat dissipation functions with a V-0 flame retardant casing that further reassures users of its overall safety.

The UGREEN Nexode 12000mAh 100W and 20000mAh 130W Power Banks retail for SGD 109.99 and SG 69.99 respectively.

More details on the UGREEN Nexode Power Banks is given in Appendix A.

To download a copy of UGREEN's business profile, click here.

Website: www.ugreen.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ugreen.sg

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ugreen.sg

Tiktok: www.tiktok.com/@ugreen.sg

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ugreen-group-limited

Official hashtags: #ugreen #ugreensingapore #ugreensg

Download high-resolution images here.

About UGreen

Established in 2012, UGREEN specialises in providing digital solutions for global consumers. During these 10 years, UGREEN has turned into an innovator by developing the independent research and development, design, manufacturing, and brand marketing capabilities. Ranging from charging devices, phone and computer accessories, to home and automobile accessories, UGREEN's products are available in over 100 countries and regions around the world. Up to now, UGREEN has built an extensive distribution network consolidating online and offline channels and is always committed to providing innovative and valuable products and services that delight customers. For more information, visit www.ugreen.com.

[1] https://ifdesign.com/en/

[2] https://www.red-dot.org/

[3] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hillhouse_Investment

APPENDIX A

UGREEN NEXODE POWER BANK DETAILS

Capacity/Power/ Port 20000mAh PD 130W+2C1A Battery Type Lithium-ion Battery Retail Price SGD 109.99 Purchase from Shopee: https://shopee.sg/product/64922680/26753872611

Lazada: https://www.lazada.sg/products/i3079209306.html?spm=a1zawe.24863640.table_online_product.67.86e24edflyvtOs TikTok: https://shop.tiktok.com/view/product/1729701251457451613?region=SG&locale=zh-CN Features • High-rate 20000mAh battery with 800 life cycles to 80% capacity. • 130W max. total output allows you to charge your laptop, tablet, and phone simultaneously. • The smart TFT display allows you to view the remaining battery, real-time working current, voltage, and dynamic power of each port. • Supports PD, PPS, QC, AFC, FCP, SCP, and more fast charging protocols. Compatible with low-current devices like Bluetooth earbuds and watches. • Features multiple protections such as overcurrent, overvoltage, overcharge, overdischarge, overtemperature, and short circuit. • Features a V-0 flame-retardant casing and a high-quality spray painting process. • The battery cells have passed international safety performance certifications such as CE, FCC, UKCA, PSE, and CB, ensuring their quality and safety. • Includes a 140W PD3.1 charging cable and a velvet bag. Specifications • Battery Capacity：20000mAh (5000mAh×4） • Battery Rated Energy：72Wh (14.4V 5000mAh) • USB-C1 Input: 5V⎓3A/9V⎓3A/12V⎓3A/15V⎓3A/20V⎓3.25A 65W Max • USB-C1 Output: 5V⎓3A/9V⎓3A/12V⎓3A/15V⎓3A/20V⎓5A 100W Max • USB-C2 Output：5V⎓3A/9V⎓3A/12V⎓2.5A/15V⎓2A 30W Max • USB-A Output: 10V⎓2.25A/5V⎓3A/9V⎓2A/12V⎓1.5A 5.5-11V⎓3A 33W Max • Multi-port Output (USB-C1+USB-C2)：130W Max • Total Output： 5V⎓6A/9V⎓3A/12V⎓3A/15V⎓3A • Display: TFT display • Charging Time: About 2 hours (with PD 65W charger) • Dimensions：54×50×130 (mm)

Capacity/Power/ Port 12000mAh PD 100W+1C1A Battery Type Lithium-ion Battery Retail Price SGD 69.99 Purchase from Shopee: https://shopee.sg/product/64922680/29703962623/ Lazada: https://www.lazada.sg/products/i3096785576.html?spm=a1zawe.24863640.table_online_product.70.86e24edflyvtOs TikTok: https://shop.tiktok.com/view/product/1729701251457451613?region=SG&locale=zh-CN Features • High-rate 12000mAh battery with 500 life cycles to 80% capacity. • Supports up to 100W single-port output, providing emergency power for devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones. • Supports PD, PPS, QC, AFC, FCP, SCP, and more fast charging protocols. Compatible with low-current devices like Bluetooth earbuds and watches. • With a 65W USB-C input, it can be fully charged in just 40 minutes. • Features multiple protections such as overcurrent, overvoltage, overcharge, overdischarge, overtemperature, and short circuit. • Features a V-0 flame-retardant casing and a high-quality spraypainting process. • The battery cells have passed international safety performance certifications such as CE, FCC, UKCA, PSE, and CB, ensuring their quality and safety. • Includes a 140W PD3.1 charging cable and a velvet bag. Specifications • Battery Capacity：12000mAh（3000mAh×4） • Battery Rated Energy：43.2Wh (14.4V 3000mAh) • USB-C1 Input: 5V⎓3A/9V⎓3A/12V⎓3A/15V⎓3A/20V⎓3.25A 65W Max • USB-C1 Output：5V⎓3A/9V⎓3A/12V⎓3A/15V⎓3A/20V⎓5A 100W Max • USB-A Output: 10V⎓2.25A/5V⎓3A/9V⎓2A/12V⎓1.5A 22.5W Max • Total Output： 5V⎓3A • Display: LCD digital display • Charging Time: About 40 minutes (with PD 65W charger) • Dimensions：45×45×115 (mm)

Details on Features

Feature Feature Benefit Ultra-portable Power-column Design Advanced column design, with internal stacking to maximize space utilization. Lightweight and compact, easily be held on the palm.

(PB721) Dimensions: L 54 ×W 51 ×H 131 (mm), Weight: 480g.

(PB724) Dimensions: L 45.5 ×W 46 ×H 115 (mm), Weight: 309g. Easy to hold with one hand, travel-friendly

With a narrower width and smaller size, it can be easily held with one hand and placed in a carry-on suitcase or personal briefcase, reducing space occupancy. Additionally, it is lighter in weight, and carrying it in a handbag won't add much weight burden. Carrying a high-power and high-capacity charging assistant becomes effortless. 100W Super Fast Charging The C1 port supports 100W output and can power laptops as well as provide fast charging for smartphones and tablets. In 30 minutes, it can charge the Macbook Pro 16" to 43% (PB721) and 28% (PB724) 100W fast charging, worry-free work anytime, anywhere

With a maximum 100W Type-C single-port output, it can not only power your laptop, but also provide fast charging for smartphones and tablets. It is suitable for business travelers on the go, providing emergency power for laptops so you can work worry-free anytime, anywhere. It also supports fast charging for mobile devices, allowing you to charge faster than using them, saving you waiting time during your travels. 12000 or 20000mAh Large Capacity PB721: 20000mAh, which can fully charge a MacBook Air once and fully charge an iPhone 15 four times (estimated).

PB724: 12000mAh, which can fully charge an iPhon15 1.28 times (data pending testing). 20000mAh large capacity, worry-free power on the go

With a capacity of 20000mAh, it has enough power to provide emergency power for laptops during travel or to fully charge devices such as smartphones and tablets multiple times. Whether it's for work or entertainment on the go, you don't have to worry about your devices running out of power. TFT Smart Display Equipped with a TFT screen (Thin Film Transistor liquid crystal display), it has high resolution, high color reproduction, and fast response.

The screen intelligently displays different status information, including battery level, real-time voltage, real-time current, and power of different interfaces. Smart TFT display, real-time and intuitive information

Through the screen, users can intuitively understand the working status of each interface and the power distribution. When charging with a single port or multiple ports, it helps users to know the charging status of different devices, avoiding situations where devices are not charged or the charging power is not matched. 130W Two-Port Charging C1 port supports 100W max output, C2 port supports 30W max output. When both ports are simultaneously outputting, they can reach the maximum output power of each port separately, providing a total output power of up to 130W (100W + 30W). 130W dual-port output, double the fast charging

When both ports are used for output, it supports up to 130W. The C1 and C2 ports can simultaneously provide power to laptops and fast charging for iPhones respectively. Charging two devices simultaneously doubles the efficiency during travel. Charge 2 Devices Together (PB724) The type-C port supports 100W output, USB-A port supports 22.5W output. It can support charging two devices simultaneously, and when both ports are outputting at the same time, the total power is 20W. Charging two devices simultaneously

The Type-C port and USB-A port can simultaneously provide power to two different devices. Charging two devices simultaneously doubles the efficiency during travel. Charge 3 Devices Together (PB721) Equipped with 2 Type-C ports and 1 USB-A port. C1 port has a maximum output of 100W, C2 port has a maximum output of 30W, and the USB-A port has a maximum output of 22.5W.

When all three ports are simultaneously outputting, the C1 port has a maximum output of 100W, and the C2 and A ports share a total power of 15W. Charge 3 Devices at Once

With the 2C1A interface design, it can charge up to three devices simultaneously. In high-frequency travel scenarios, it can charge laptops, smartphones, and headphones at the same time. The C1 port with 100W can charge the laptop, while the C2 and A ports share 15W to charge the smartphone and earphones simultaneously. 65W Fast Recharging The C1 port can provide both input and output. When recharging the power bank through the C1 port, the maximum input power is 65W, and it takes about 2 hours (PB721) or 1.5 hours (PB724) to complete the charging. 2-hour fast recharging, always ready to go

With 65W input, the power bank can be fully charged in 2 hours, saving preparation and waiting time for the journey. During the travel process, it can be quickly recharged in a hotel room or conference office, eliminating the need for long waiting times and saving travel time. 13-Layer Safety Protection Features 13 layers of protection, including high temperature protection, low temperature protection, input overcurrent protection, output overcurrent protection, input overvoltage protection, output overvoltage protection, overcharge protection, overdischarge protection, overpower protection, undervoltage protection, short circuit protection, Manual Reset Protection, and Auto Circuit Interruption. It also has international safety certifications such as European REACH/CE/ROHS certification, UK UKCA certification, Japanese PSE certification, US FCC/UL/DOE certification, and other certifications including CESI national standard and CB certification. Durable and prevents device damage

It supports multiple protections to handle different safety situations, including high temperature protection, low temperature protection, input overcurrent protection, output overcurrent protection, input overvoltage protection, output overvoltage protection, overcharge protection, overdischarge protection, overpower protection, undervoltage protection, short circuit protection, Manual Reset Protection, and Auto Circuit Interruption. It has passed multiple international safety certifications, including REACH, CE, ROHS, UKCA, PSE, FCC, UL, DOE, CESI, and CB. These comprehensive safety measures ensure the durability and longevity of the product. Whether in use or idle, there is no need to worry about the power bank burning or exploding due to various factors, nor do you need to worry about the power bank damaging charging devices. Automotive Grade Lithium-ion Power Cell PB721: It adopts the 21700 battery cell, which is a new type of lithium-ion battery. Well-known electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla also uses the 21700 battery cell internally. Compared to the traditional 18650 battery cell, the 21700 battery cell has a higher energy density, allowing for more capacity in a smaller volume, and it has a longer lifespan and better durability. It supports up to 800 cycles (80% or more capacity retention). After a continuous aging test of 120 days, the performance remains the same. In addition, it has passed multiple certifications such as the CESI national standard, US UL certification, UN38.3 and MSDS transportation reports, as well as CB certification. Large capacity in a compact size, extended lifespan

The 21700 battery cells have a higher energy density, allowing our power bank to accommodate more capacity in a smaller size, providing a longer charging lifespan. Moreover, these battery cells have a longer lifespan and better durability, making our power bank more durable. After 800 charge and discharge cycles, the capacity still retains over 80%, making it more long-lasting. With multiple certifications, it is also safer. PB724: It adopts the 18650 battery cell, which is a type of lithium-ion battery. Compared to pouch batteries, it has a longer lifespan and better durability. After a continuous aging test of 120 days, the performance remains the same. It has also undergone multiple certifications including the CESI national standard and US UL certification, as well as UN38.3 and MSDS transportation reports, and CB certification, making it safer. Large capacity in a smaller size, extended lifespan

The 18650 battery cell has a higher energy density, allowing our power bank to accommodate more capacity in a smaller size, providing a longer charging lifespan. Moreover, this battery cell has a longer lifespan and better durability, making our power bank more durable and long-lasting. With multiple certifications, it is also safer. Thermal Guard™ System It is equipped with a large area metal heat sink and NTC temperature control detection, with temperature measurements conducted 200 times per second. Real-time temperature monitoring, high-speed heat dissipation, safe and reassuring

It is equipped with a large metal heat sink, which allows for faster heat conduction. The NTC temperature control detection system monitors temperature fluctuations in real-time, conducting temperature measurements 200 times per second, to prevent the power bank from overheating and mitigate the risk of self-ignition or explosion. The shell is made of V-0 flame retardant material, which complies with the V-0 fire protection grade in the international flame retardancy standard UL94, effectively preventing combustion or slowing down its spread. Premium Minimalistic Design It adopts the advanced column design, with the high-quality spray painting process and a gray color scheme. Premium and minimalist, business demeanor

With a power-column design and a space gray color scheme, it has a visually refreshing, high-end, and minimalist visual style, suitable for business professionals who appreciate a high-end demeanor and meets the needs of tech-savvy users. The power-column design also makes it more compact in size, convenient for one-handed grip, and easy to use during travel without any fuss. Wide Compatibility with 1000+ Devices Supports charging protocols such as PD, PPS, QC, AFC, FCP, SCP, UFCS, compatible with mainstream electronic devices from various brands. Compatible with 1000+ devices, simplify complexity

Supports charging protocols such as PD, PPS, QC, AFC, FCP, SCP, UFCS, covering mainstream electronic devices from various brands, and has a wide range of charging compatibility. It is also compatible with low current electronic products such as Bluetooth earphones and smartwatches for charging. Anti-slip Pad The side of the power bank is designed with anti-slip pads to enhance friction when placed on a flat surface. Anti-slip pads for stable and secure standing

During simultaneous charging with multiple ports, it is often necessary to stably place the power bank to avoid accidentally dropping fragile electronic products along with the cables. We have added anti-slip pads in the product design, which prevent sliding when placed horizontally, providing a more stable and reliable working environment. Airline Approved Rated capacity is 44Wh (PB724) and 72Wh (PB721), compliant with boarding requirements. No battery anxiety on board

Usually, US and German flights restrict power banks with a capacity of over 100Wh from being brought onto the plane. Our power bank has a rated capacity of 72Wh, so it complies with the boarding requirements. You can freely carry our power bank on board, and there will be no battery anxiety during long-haul flights. Trickle Charging Mode Supports trickle charging mode, which reduces the current to adapt to low current devices such as Bluetooth earphones and smartwatches. Switchable trickle mode, safe fast charging, and extended battery life for smartphones and other devices. It can also provide safe charging for low-current devices such as Bluetooth earphones and smartwatches.

SOURCE UGreen