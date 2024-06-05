Multi-hyphenate singer-turned-actor Yim Siwan is the newest Korean wax figure to grace Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

HD photos: https://shorturl.at/zKrX2

HONG KONG, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The wax figure of award-winning South Korean actor Yim Siwan is set to debut at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong in June 2024, joining the iconic K-Wave Zone. A special showcase event in Seoul celebrated the figure's reveal, with Yim Siwan himself in attendance before the wax figure makes its permanent home at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

Yim Siwan poses alongside his wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong's first-ever side-by-side event in South Korea

Yim Siwan, known for his versatile acting skills, began his career in the boy band ZE:A before transitioning to the silver screen. His powerful performances have earned him widespread acclaim and a devoted global fanbase. The unveiling of his wax figure allows fans to stand alongside the figure, joining the ranks of other renowned Korean celebrities featured at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

As part of the celebration, Yim Siwan donated the full attire he wore to the 74th Cannes Film Festival, where his blockbuster film 'Emergency Declaration' premiered. His princely appearance on the red carpet and his outstanding acting in the film earned him several accolades, including 'Best Supporting Actor' awards. Madame Tussauds Hong Kong proudly displays the wax figure in this iconic outfit, immortalizing a pivotal moment in Yim Siwan's career.

Wade Chang, the General Manager of Hong Kong Cluster at Merlin Entertainments, expressed his excitement about hosting Yim Siwan's wax figure, stating that the actor's versatility and commitment to pushing boundaries are truly commendable.

Mr. Kim Yoon-ho, Director of the Korea, Hong Kong Tourism Board, said, "As a renowned attraction nestled at the Peak in Hong Kong, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong's decision to create a wax figure of Yim Siwan to celebrate his global acclaim is truly delightful. We believe that the realistic-looking wax figures of beloved Korean celebrities and international icons not only provide fans with memorable experiences, but also inspire tourists from South Korea and beyond to visit Hong Kong."

Reflecting on the sitting process, Yim Siwan found the collaboration with the Madame Tussauds sculpting team particularly engaging, as he proactively worked with them to enhance the figure's connection with his fans. Expressing his gratitude, Yim Siwan shared that having his own wax figure is a dream come true and the pinnacle of his career.

