Multiple conductive anomalies identified at Hulk

PERTH, Australia, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cliff Minerals Limited ("the Company") is pleased to announce the initial results from the first project scale airborne geophysical survey at the Rae Copper Project ("Rae" or "the Project"), Nunavut, Canada. Results confirm prospectivity for district scale sediment-hosted copper potential.

With the Company's latest land acquisition, the Hulk exploration district has expanded to cover 152km2 within a larger, broader sub-basin that has interpreted dimensions that exceed 20km by 10km

The MobileMT airborne survey, conducted over 2,400 line-km at the Project, represents the latest innovation in airborne electromagnetic technology and the most advanced generation of airborne AFMAG technologies. It is the only system proven to deliver geoelectrical information from shallow to > 1km depth range with high spatial (lateral and in-depth) and resistivity resolution

The Hulk district represents 505 of the total 2,400 line-km flown as part of the aerial survey. The Company continues to review, interpret and analyse several additional anomalies within the greater Rae Project area that have shown elevated conductive signatures - these results will be confirmed prior to the end of the year

Final analysis and interpretation of the survey completed in conjunction with Expert Geophysics has identified three, distinct, conductive anomalies at the Hulk sedimentary target

These target areas are fault controlled, sub basins covering > 20km of strike, with mineralization being targeted from surface to an estimated depth of ~300mtrs with up to 70mtr intersections within the Rae Group sedimentary structures.

East (Target A): situated less than 2km west of the historic drill intercept of sediment hosted copper by Kaizen Discovery Corp, where results from that drill program demonstrated increasing copper grades as drill holes progressed westward towards the Company's licences and the Hulk target area the area is bounded by 2 major N/S trending faults, including the regional Herb Dixon structure - a known conduit of hydrothermal copper fluids spans more than 4.5km E/W, 8km N/S and - open to the north into the newly acquired expanded claim

Central (Target B): a fault-controlled target, sitting on the eastern side of the Herb Dixon structure sitting within a 3.5km E/W, 8km N/S conductive footprint, also open to the north

West (Target C): sits within the bounds of two major NW/SE faults and contains intersecting NW/SE and N/S structures, providing a geological structural boundary around the sedimentary basin covers an area 10km N/S x 4km E/W and includes the CALMAL showing

The Herb Dixon Structure is a major regional North/South fault that cuts through the Hulk District. This same structure can be directly traced to the Company's Vision project where rock chip assays included 64.02%, 62.02%, 55.01% and 50.48% Cu

"The recently expanded Hulk District now has multiple, independent and coincident datasets that demonstrate sediment- hosted copper mineralisation. The identification of three sub-basins along a 20km strike length provides us with significant scope for multiple copper discoveries.

The conductive intervals we've observed dip northward, aligning perfectly with the orientation of the Rae Group sedimentary structure, extending over 10km down dip into White Cliff's recently claimed ground. The remarkable continuity in conductive signatures across these sections, combined with the coincident chemical and geophysical responses observed at Hulk can only be explained by one of a few possibilities, one of which is a substantial metal occurrence.

With these results, alongside the assays we received from our field campaign at Rae, we are now in a position where we can confirm and pinpoint drilling locations for the upcoming campaign. The expanded Hulk target has encouraged the Company to look at expanding the drilling services that are planned for 2025 and I look forward to providing an update on the scale of that fully funded drilling campaign later this year."

Troy Whittaker - Managing Director

This announcement has been approved by the Board of White Cliff Minerals Limited.

