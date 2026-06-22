Murj® Expands Global Footprint with Commercial Launch in Australia and New Zealand

SYDNEY and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Murj®, a cardiac device management software company, today announced its official expansion into the Australian market alongside broader availability for New Zealand. Following its exhibition at the recent CSANZ / HRS Advances in Pacing and Conduction System Pacing Summit in Melbourne, the company has established active commercial operations and sales channels across the region.

The expansion introduces Murj to regional health systems and cardiology practices, supporting cardiac implantable electronic device (CIED) remote and in-clinic device management, ambulatory cardiac monitoring, and heart failure programs. The Murj CIED platform is in use by more than 1,000 cardiac device clinics in the USA, who cumulatively manage more than 900,000 active CIED patients.

Murj brings multi-manufacturer device data, clinical context, workflow management, automated EHR data flows, and deep analytics in a unified and efficient operating model. By streamlining device workflows the platform helps reduce administrative burden and provides longitudinal visibility across the patient journey. This enables cardiac care teams to confidently focus on the patient rather than the process.

"Cardiac care teams across Australia and New Zealand are managing more devices and data than ever before," said Todd Butka, founder and CEO of Murj. "This expansion reflects our belief that great software can bring clarity to clinical workflows, and reduce administrative and staffing burdens. Our platform is built to support clinicians across CIED, ambulatory, and heart failure disciplines, easing operational strain and surfacing vital clinical context so care teams can focus their attention where it matters most— the patient."

Adoption of Murj comes as regional cardiovascular programs transition away from legacy, on-premises tools toward modern, cloud-native workflows. The Murj platform is available to public hospital networks, private cardiology practices, and electrophysiology teams across both Australia and New Zealand with all the advantages of cloud-based and pain-free feature expansion.

Health systems and cardiovascular service lines in Australia and New Zealand can connect directly with a regional representative or request a demonstration by visiting www.murj.com/anz or contacting [email protected].

About Murj

Murj® is a cardiac device management software company supporting cardiac implantable electronic device (CIED) remote monitoring, ambulatory cardiac monitoring, and integrated heart failure programs. Built different from the start— workflow-driven, and human-centered—Murj helps health systems standardize clinical protocols, deploy robust EHR-integrations, and transition safely from legacy systems, so clinic teams can manage by exception with greater context and fewer clicks.

Health systems use Murj software to streamline CIED device management, reduce non-actionable work, strengthen billing and CIED documentation, and preserve historical data with high fidelity to unlock insight and research. Murj's software-first approach is supported by services spanning onboarding, data conversion, remote clinical review, billing assistance, and program optimization—helping clinics operate more efficiently and deliver high-quality care at health-system scale. Learn more at murj.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Murj's expected growth, product capabilities, roadmap, and anticipated benefits to customers. These statements are based on current assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Murj undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Murj Media Contact

Heather Hough

VP Product and Corporate Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Murj