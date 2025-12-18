Musée Platinum Tokyo Launches DUO Hydrogen Treatment Across All Salons in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Musée Platinum Tokyo, a leading beauty brand with over 15 years in Singapore, has officially launched the DUO Hydrogen Treatment at all its salon locations. The non-invasive treatment is formulated for individuals with sensitive, acne-prone, eczema-prone, or reactive skin and is suitable for application to the face, scalp, and body, including delicate areas.

The hydrogen treatment offers a gentle, restorative approach to skincare, helping to calm irritation, support hydration, and enhance skin resilience. It is recommended for individuals experiencing redness, dryness, or sensitivity triggered by environmental stressors or Singapore's humid climate.

The launch responds to growing demand among individuals in Singapore for effective yet gentle treatments that support deeper skin recovery and long-term skin resilience. The technology is designed to complement existing aesthetic services, including body hair removal , with a particular focus on improving skin health.

"We have observed an increase in individuals seeking solutions that address both visible skin concerns and underlying sensitivity," said Karen, Operation Officer of Musée Platinum Tokyo. "The DUO Hydrogen Treatment allows us to offer a safe, non-invasive option that supports skin recovery without causing additional irritation."

Technology Overview: Combining Hydrogen and Ozone-Based Therapies

DUO Hydrogen utilises two complementary technologies, Hydrogen Care and Ozone Care, to cleanse, soothe, and support skin that is compromised. During the Hydrogen Care stage, purified water is transformed into high-concentration hydrogen (3000PPB), which penetrates deep into the pores to neutralise free radicals and remove debris that contributes to inflammation and skin ageing.

Ozone Care enhances the treatment by delivering oxygen-rich ozone water using water plasma technology. This activates skin cells, reduces bacterial buildup, and promotes wound healing. Together, these components form a dual-action system that supports hydration, barrier repair, and clarity, qualities associated with advanced skin repair treatments.

Service Expansion and Safety Considerations

The treatment is now available at all Musée Platinum Tokyo locations in Singapore. To ensure safe application, all beauticians have completed advanced training in managing sensitive and eczema-prone skin. The treatment is fragrance-free and painless, aligning with the brand's positioning as a provider of painless hair removal and non-invasive beauty services in Singapore.

Beauticians are trained to customise each session based on individual skin types and conditions. For individuals with active flare-ups or highly reactive skin, adjustments are made to treatment duration and application intensity. The process is designed to avoid common irritants typically found in traditional facials, making it suitable for both pre-treatment and post-treatment care.

Target Audience and Skin Benefits

Although the DUO Hydrogen Treatment was developed with eczema-prone individuals in mind, it is suitable for a broad range of skin types. Individuals with acne-prone, dry, oily, or reactive skin may benefit from regular sessions, typically recommended once every two to three weeks. For more active conditions, weekly sessions may be advised during the initial phase.

With consistent use, the treatment may help to:

Reduce redness, irritation, and flare-ups

Improve skin hydration and strengthen the barrier

Smooth texture and support overall skin health

Maintain resilient, comfortable skin across the face, scalp, and body

These benefits are particularly relevant for individuals seeking to manage chronic sensitivity while continuing with aesthetic treatments such as targeted skin therapy or hair removal.

Promotional Launch Offers

To mark the launch, Musée Platinum Tokyo is offering a limited-time trial of the DUO Hydrogen Treatment at $65 (regular price: $127.50). The introductory offer allows interested parties to experience the treatment and assess its suitability for their skin needs. Further details and booking information are available on their website .

About Musée Platinum Tokyo

With six salons across Singapore and over 15 years of beauty experience, Musée Platinum Tokyo is known for painless hair removal and advanced skincare treatments. The brand combines expertise with innovative solutions, emphasising safety, comfort, and non-invasive care across all services.

For more information or to book, visit www.musee-sg.com/en or follow @museeplatinum_sg on Instagram.

SOURCE Musée Platinum Tokyo