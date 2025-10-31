Mushrooms Hold Up "Umbrellas of Prosperity," Reliable Electricity Provides Support

WUZHONG, China, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the mushroom cultivation base in Sanshuke Village, Daba Town, Qingtongxia, Wuzhong City, Ningxia, rows of modern, intelligent mushroom greenhouses stand neatly. New technologies powered by electricity are quietly transforming traditional agricultural practices here, turning farming—once reliant on favorable weather—into a year-round 'smart industry' that boosts income. This truly embodies the uplifting spirit of 'mushroom power,' paving a solid path to prosperity for local villagers.

Inside the mushroom greenhouses of Sanshuke Village, the intelligent management system and green prevention and control technologies are particularly striking. These devices form an 'intelligent housekeeper' for mushroom growth, capable of monitoring environmental parameters like temperature, humidity, and light levels around the clock and providing real-time data feedback. Simultaneously, they allow for precise adjustments based on the different growth stages of the shiitake mushrooms, significantly enhancing their yield and quality.

"Shiitake mushrooms have extremely stringent requirements for their growth environment; the temperature for fruiting body growth must be controlled between 13-17°C. Once the temperature exceeds 20°C, the growing mushrooms are highly prone to rot. Therefore, the temperature control equipment in the greenhouses cannot stop for a moment, making a stable electricity supply crucial," said Bai Xinwen, Party Secretary of Sanshuke Village.

It is understood that the Sanshuke Village mushroom base covers an area of 14,754 square meters, housing 32 mushroom greenhouses, along with supporting facilities including sorting workshops, drying rooms, cold storage facilities, and drying grounds. Currently, the mushroom industry has created employment for over 40 villagers and trained more than 5 technical personnel. By 2025, the base is expected to produce approximately 600,000 jin (300,000 kilograms) of mushrooms, with projected profits exceeding 2.5 million yuan.

From the growth and harvesting of the shiitake mushrooms to their cold storage and preservation, every step relies on a reliable power supply. To ensure this 'industrial lifeline' remains unobstructed, State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company has designated the mushroom industry as a key service client. They have assigned dedicated personnel with clear responsibilities, conduct regular inspections of the lines around the base, and enhance load forecasting and equipment maintenance. Additionally, their staff distributes safety manuals on electricity use to the growers and explains essential electrical knowledge.

To date, State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company has installed two new transformers for the Sanshuke Village mushroom base with a combined capacity of 350 kVA, along with supporting 0.5 kilometers of 10 kV power lines. By extending lines and adding new connection points, they have effectively shortened the power supply radius and resolved issues like transformer area overload and low voltage, providing comprehensive power support for the rapid development of the mushroom industry.

Silver power lines nurture golden mushrooms, and electricity brightens the road to prosperity. State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company will continue to optimize its power services, focusing on the electricity needs of specialized local industries. With safe and reliable electricity, they aim to hold up the 'umbrellas of prosperity' for farmers' income growth and inject strong momentum into rural revitalization.

