Musim Mas Recognized Among Top 20 Taxpayers in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Musim Mas Group is proud to announce its recognition as one of the top 20 taxpayers in Indonesia, awarded by the Directorate General of Taxes (DJP). This accolade was presented during the "2024 Tax Day Appreciation and Awards Night" held at the DJP Headquarters on Friday, 26 July 2024.

The event, which celebrated Indonesia's top contributors to national tax revenue, was attended by the Director General of Taxes, key stakeholders, prominent taxpayers, and media representatives. Gunawan Siregar, the President Director of PT Musim Mas, accepted the award, reaffirming the Group's commitment to supporting national development through tax contributions.

"Musim Mas is honored to be recognized for our contribution to national development. We accept this award with gratitude and remain committed to supporting Indonesia's development through our tax contributions. We are committed to supporting the government's efforts to enhance national revenue for sustainable development," said Gunawan.

The Director General of Taxes, Suryo Utomo, highlighted the vital role of taxes in national development. "Tonight, we gather to recognize the significant contributions of major taxpaying companies. Our goal is to emphasize that taxes are collected for the benefit of the country and fulfilling tax obligations is essential for the country's progress," said Suryo.

Musim Mas has long upheld a commitment to responsible and transparent business practices, viewing tax payments as an important contribution to society and the nation. The Group remains dedicated to enhancing transparency and governance in Indonesia through sustainable practices that benefit the broader community.

About Musim Mas

Musim Mas Group is an integrated palm oil company, operating in 13 countries. From plantations, to mills, refineries, kernel-crushing plants, oleochemicals, and specialty fats plants, Musim Mas manufactures palm oil products and value-added derivatives. Musim Mas is one of the largest domestic producers and exporters in Indonesia. Inter-Continental Oils and Fats (ICOF), a member of Musim Mas Group, undertakes global marketing activities.

The Group is committed to sustainability and was the first company with significant operations in Indonesia to join Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) in 2004. Committed early to emissions reductions, Musim Mas is a signatory to the Agriculture Sector Roadmap to 1.5 Degrees convened by the Tropical Forest Alliance. The roadmap aims to halt commodity-linked deforestation in line with the 1.5-degree pathway while enhancing the livelihoods of smallholder farmers and supporting the sector's transformation toward forest-positive land-use management. In January 2024, Musim Mas announced that it will strive to achieve the net zero by 2050, aligning with climate science as per the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Musim Mas also manages the most extensive independent smallholder programs in Indonesia.

