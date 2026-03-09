Musim Mas Strengthens Women's Empowerment Programmes as a Foundation for Sustainability in Operations and Communities

MEDAN, IndonesiaMarch 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In commemoration of National Women's Day, Musim Mas reaffirms its commitment to building a more inclusive palm oil industry through women's empowerment and gender equality. Musim Mas believes that women play a vital role in driving sustainability and progress in the industry. As such, gender equality is not only a moral responsibility, but also an important part of the company's long-term business strategy.

Musim Mas strengthens its Gender Committees through collaboration with DIWA to promote the protection, participation, and leadership of women in its operations. Through the Women Smallholders Program, Musim Mas supports women smallholders and smallholders’ wives with training in family nutrition and health, financial literacy, and small business development, including women-led essential goods businesses in Riau.

This commitment is reflected through initiatives such as the Gender Committee and women's empowerment programmes, and is further reinforced in in the Musim Mas Sustainability Roadmap 2026–2030, where Gender Equity and Women Empowerment has been identified as a priority strategy. By strengthening Gender Committees at the operational level and implementing the Women Smallholders Program (WSP) at the community level, Musim Mas continues to promote women's participation and contributions across the palm oil supply chain.

Speaking during a webinar titled "Strengthening Business Resilience through Sustainability," Vivi Anita, General Manager of Sustainability at Musim Mas, shared:

"Through our Women's Empowerment programmes, we are not only conducting responsible business, but also investing in human capital to strengthen the company's operational resilience while supporting women's sovereignty and independence. This represents an important step toward improving overall community welfare."

Gender Committee: Tangible Support for Women in the Workplace

Established in 2008, the Gender Committee plays an important role in creating a safe, dignified, and inclusive working environment for employees—especially women—across the company's operational units. At the operational level, the committee supports the protection of women workers while encouraging their participation and strategic contributions.

Musim Mas also collaborates with DIWA (Dignity in Work for All), a global non-profit organisation focused on promoting workers' rights and dignity. Through activities such as assessments, focus group discussions with workers, and training for Gender Committee members as well as plantation and mill workers, the programme supports improvements not only in company systems but also in workplace culture and mindsets.

The initiative provides a safe space for women workers to share their experiences and aspirations, while strengthening mechanisms to address sensitive issues such as discrimination, gender-based violence, and sexual harassment through a survivor-centred approach. It also aims to improve understanding of gender equality, women's leadership, and the role of men as active allies in advancing gender equality and social change.

For Musim Mas, women's empowerment is an integral part of its sustainability strategy. Through the Gender Committee, the company promotes equal access and opportunities for women across roles and leadership levels, while encouraging dialogue on gender equality that includes the active participation of men.

Women Smallholders Program: Strengthening Women in Plantation Communities

Beyond its operations, Musim Mas also promotes women's empowerment at the community level through the Women Smallholders Program (WSP). The programme supports women smallholders and the wives of smallholders by strengthening their social and economic capacities so they can contribute more actively to their families, plantation businesses, and communities.

WSP addresses challenges faced by women in plantation communities through training on Family Nutrition and Health, Financial Literacy, and Business Opportunities Development. In 2023, the programme's first phase was implemented in three regencies in Riau in collaboration with academics from the University of North Sumatra and national financial institutions.

Early results show tangible impact. More than 500 women participated in Family Nutrition and Health training, with changes in health practices monitored. 574 women joined Financial Literacy training to strengthen household economic resilience. Three women-led business groups were formed and received training and mentoring to develop essential goods retail businesses.

Today, these groups manage businesses supplying essential goods to local communities and nearby shops, achieving average assets of approximately IDR 80 million per group.

Prof. Ir. Diana Chalil, M.Si., Ph.D., an Agribusiness lecturer at the University of North Sumatra who has been involved in supporting the WSP programme, views the initiative as a strategic step.

"Independent smallholder plantations are generally managed as family enterprises, where women play an important role both as workers and as managers of household finances. Therefore, efforts to improve the performance and sustainability of smallholder oil palm plantations must actively involve and empower women."

Moving Forward

Musim Mas will continue strengthening the capacity of its Gender Committees, integrating lessons learned into the company's management systems, and expanding the Women Smallholders Program to additional regions. Through a collaborative and sustainable approach, Musim Mas is committed to ensuring that women are not only protected but also given opportunities to grow, have their voices heard, and be recognised as agents of change in building an inclusive and sustainable palm oil industry.

