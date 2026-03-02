Muslim‑Friendly Hotel of the Year-The Mira Hong Kong Co-hosts Culturally Enriching Iftar Dinner for the Second Year with Miramar Travel and Türkiye Consulate

HONG KONG, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mira Hong Kong hosted the second annual Ramadan Iftar Dinner on 26 February, reinforcing the city's efforts to position itself as a Muslim‑friendly destination and a regional hub for culturally inclusive hospitality. The invitation‑only event took place at the penthouse ballroom of the design-driven retreat named Muslim‑Friendly Hotel of the Year at the Halal in Travel Awards 2025 by CrescentRating. Building on the inaugural Iftar hosted last year — the first of its kind staged by a luxury hotel in the Asia's World City - the event was jointly organised with the Consulate General of Türkiye in Hong Kong and Miramar Travel.

VIPs gathered on stage at the 2026 Ramadan Iftar Dinner at The Mira including 12 Consuls General plus event co-hosts: Consul General of Türkiye in Hong Kong, Mr. Kerim Sercan Evcin (front middle), General Manager of Miramar Travel, Mr Alex Lee (middle left), and Head of Hotels & Serviced Apartments of Miramar Group, Mr Alexander Wassermann (middle right)

Among nearly 200 Guests invited were VIP officials from the HKSAR Government, members of the Legislative Council, and leaders from Hong Kong's tourism, hospitality, and business sectors including: Guest of Honour - Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration, Cheuk Wing Hing; Olympian gold medallist, Ms Vivian Kong, Legislative Council Member, Functional Constituency – Tourism; Commissioner for Tourism, Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Mrs Angelina Cheung; as well as Hong Kong Tourism Board's Executive Director, Mr Anthony Lau. They were joined by Consuls General of 12 other countries, spanning Muslim‑majority nations across the Middle East and Asia, representing Egypt, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Malaysia and Indonesia, as well as Romania and Poland. Also in attendance were members of the Board of Trustees — the governing body of Hong Kong's Islamic community — underscoring the event's role as both a diplomatic and community‑focused gathering.

At sunset, the meaningful evening began with a recitation from the Holy Quran by Mufti Muhammad Arshad, Chief Imam of Hong Kong, followed by the symbolic breaking of the fast with dates and lentil soup in an elegant setting of the 10,000‑square‑foot penthouse ballroom transformed with décor referencing Istanbul's architectural heritage with iconic Blue Mosque and Iznik pottery reflecting a tangible intersection between Chinese porcelain aesthetics and Ottoman-era craftsmanship, echoing cultural exchanges along the Silk Road between East and West.

At the heart of the celebration was a rich and diverse Halal buffet curated by The Mira Hong Kong's culinary team offering a broad selection of Middle Eastern, Asian and International dishes, designed to reflect the diversity of Hong Kong's multicultural dining landscape. Authentic Turkish highlights such as iconic chicken döner carving and lamb kebab with mint yoghurt, presented next to vibrant mezze spread, and classic desserts such as crispy cheese kunafa, and Turkish date halva, were served along signature Chinese halal specialities from Michelin-recommended Cuisine Cuisine including signature Peking duck, as well as international favourites including beef Madras curry.

A vibrant highlight of the gathering was the interactive Ramadan Bazaar featuring culinary and cultural delights: Turkish coffee brewed in hot sand, traditional baklava with pistachios, and freshly baked Turkish pretzels (simit) prepared following the exact recipe shared by the Consul General of Türkiye. Engaging Turkish shadow puppet theatre, live Ebru marbling art, and live music by The Saffron Quartet, performing traditional Turkish and Middle Eastern compositions using authentic instruments, transporting Guests in time and space.

Addressing the Guests gathered, Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration, Cheuk Wing Hing, said: "We are committed to further promoting Muslim tourism and facilitating Halal certification, as outlined in the Chief Executive's 2025 Policy Address. Our goal is clear: to enhance Muslim-friendly services for our residents, and to position Hong Kong as a welcoming destination for Muslim visitors from around the world. Through sustained collaboration, we can strengthen Hong Kong's reputation as a vibrant, inclusive city and enrich its cultural tapestry with diversity."

Reflecting on the significance of the occasion, Mr Alexander Wassermann, Head of Hotels & Serviced Apartments, Miramar Group, said: "It is a meaningful honour for The Mira Hong Kong to host a Ramadan Iftar Dinner once again as a continued commitment to providing a unique platform where cultures connect through hospitality, respect and shared experiences. This annual celebration not only honours the spirit of Ramadan but also underscores The Mira's leadership in forging Muslim friendly hospitality. Leveraging on the prime location neighbouring with the Kowloon Mosque, and offering broad range of services ranging from halal Cantonese fine dining, halal wedding banquets to halal coffee breaks for meetings and events, our design-led, tech-forward property named Muslim Friendly Hotel of the Year by CrescentRating, continues to align our guest experience in newly refurbished guest rooms with Global Muslim Travel Index identified trends so that The Mira Hong Kong remains a destination hotel of choice for Muslim leisure and corporate travellers, and a benchmark for inclusive hospitality in our city."

The Mira Hong Kong is a design-driven urban retreat in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui, offering 489 boldly styled guest rooms and suites with tech-forward amenities. Home to six restaurants and bars, 18,000 square feet of wellness facilities at MiraSpa, and flexible event spaces crowned by a penthouse Ballroom, the hotel overlooks lush Kowloon Park. Centrally located in the heart of the vibrant shopping district, just steps away from the MTR, a short stroll to Star Ferry and with High-Speed Rail within easy reach, The Mira seamlessly connects guests to every corner of the vibrant metropolis. The Mira Hong Kong is a member of the Design Hotels™ and a partner hotel of Marriott Bonvoy. www.themirahotel.com

