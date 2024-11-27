MVGX and Green Partnership of Industrial Parks in China (GPIPC) Forge Global Blueprint for Sustainable Industrial Parks

Decarbonisation solutions to drive energy efficiency, innovation and economic growth

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MVGX Holdings Pte. Ltd. (MVGX), a leader in sustainable and decarbonisation solutions, has partnered with the Green Partnership of Industrial Parks in China (GPIPC) to create a transformative framework for sustainable industrial parks. This collaboration builds on the newly developed sustainable industrial park PAS (Publicly Available Specification) standard, inspired by best practices from leading industrial zones such as Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP), a landmark venture established in 1994 as a collaboration between China and Singapore.

China-Singapore Investment Forum & Signing For SIP China-Singapore Cooperation Projects. 3rd from the right, Mr KK Pan, Co-Chairman, MVGX Tech

This Sustainable Industrial Park PAS standard will provide practical guidance to countries planning to build or transform industrial parks into sustainable ones, including China, ASEAN nations (Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore), Central and South Asia (Kazakhstan, Bangladesh), as well as Middle East and African countries (UAE, Egypt).

A Comprehensive Framework for Sustainable Industrial Transformation

MVGX and GPIPC are developing a pioneering global standard for sustainable industrial parks, guided by the ISO 37101 framework. This standard integrates governance, environmental responsibility, and economic viability to create hubs that are safer, healthier, and more equitable.

SIP serves as a flagship model, showcasing the potential of sustainable industrial zones. Its success highlights how innovation, collaboration, and technology can drive decarbonisation while fostering economic growth and attracting investment.

"MVGX together with GPIPC, is committed to working closely with governments, businesses, and communities to advance sustainable industrial park practices. Together, we will develop cutting-edge solutions, provide technical support, facilitate knowledge sharing, and advocate for policies that accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future," said Mr KK Pan, Co-Chairman of MVGX Tech.

"Sustainable industrial parks are the cornerstone of a greener, more equitable future. At GPIPC, we are proud to collaborate with MVGX to pioneer innovative solutions that not only drive decarbonisation but also foster inclusive growth, create jobs, and attract investment. Together, we are setting a new global benchmark for sustainable industrial development," said Song Yuyan, Director of Secretariat, Green Partnership of Industrial Parks in China (GPIPC).

Sustainable Industrial Park Solution

Combining GPIPC's expertise in industrial park planning and construction, decarbonization strategy, industrial park energy solutions and MVGX's experience in providing ESG strategy consulting, carbon accounting, decarbonization rating, and sustainability reporting services, MVGX and GPIPC have formulated a comprehensive end-to-end solution for building new industrial parks and upgrading existing ones.

The Sustainable Industrial Park solution will include Industrial Park Consulting, Planning and Development Management, Environmental and Energy Management Systems Implementation, Sustainable Operation Support, and Training and Capacity Building.

Revolutionising Industrial Decarbonisation with Carbon Connect

At the core of this Sustainable Industrial Park solution is Carbon Connect, MVGX's blockchain-powered platform. This platform delivers a comprehensive suite of tools for carbon measurement, reporting, verification, credit issuance, and registry. By ensuring data transparency and integrity, Carbon Connect empowers industrial parks to meet their decarbonisation goals while enhancing economic competitiveness.

MVGX provides essential support, including consulting, planning, and management for industrial park development, implementation of environmental and energy management systems, ongoing sustainable operations support, and training and capacity building to ensure long-term success.

"MVGX is redefining the future of industrial parks by championing sustainability," said Mr KK Pan. "These innovative parks prioritize energy efficiency, renewable energy, and circular economy principles, significantly reducing environmental impact. By fostering innovation, attracting investment, and creating jobs, sustainability parks contribute to both economic growth and social well-being."

Empowering Stakeholders for Broad Impact

Building on the recently inked 10-year blueprint for the flagship Suzhou Industrial Park project between Singapore and China, MVGX and GPIPC's Sustainable Industrial Park solution brings far-reaching benefits across multiple sectors, driving transformation and creating lasting impacts on various stakeholders:

Governments : Create investment-ready industrial zones with modern infrastructure, quality services, and access to strategic markets while facilitating technology transfer and innovation.

: Create investment-ready industrial zones with modern infrastructure, quality services, and access to strategic markets while facilitating technology transfer and innovation. Large Enterprises and SMEs : Promote sustainable operations, strengthen value chains, and foster favourable environments for manufacturing and agro processing.

: Promote sustainable operations, strengthen value chains, and foster favourable environments for manufacturing and agro processing. Labour and Communities : Support job creation, regional development, and access to services like education, healthcare, and transportation.

: Support job creation, regional development, and access to services like education, healthcare, and transportation. Academic and Research Institutions : Enable collaboration between governments, universities, and the private sector to drive innovation and entrepreneurship.

: Enable collaboration between governments, universities, and the private sector to drive innovation and entrepreneurship. Standards Organisations: Demonstrate the real-world applicability of ISO 37101 and encourage its global adoption.

This initiative is supported by key international organisations, including the Global Alliance of Special Economic Zones (GASEZ), the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the International Finance Corporation (IFC) – part of the World Bank Group, and the Energy Foundation.

For more information of the Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP) anniversary, please refer to the following link: Singapore and China chart next lap for 30-year-old Suzhou Industrial Park

About MVGX Holdings (MVGX)

Founded in 2022, MVGX Holdings Pte. Ltd. (MVGX) is the parent company of a pioneering digital green fintech group of companies, including financial institutions licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), that operates across traditional and digital assets while delivering proprietary carbon management solution.

The companies under MVGX (collectively known as the MVGX Group), include several key entities at the forefront of financial innovation and sustainability. Asia Green Fund Management Pte. Ltd., a Capital Market Service (CMS) license holder, offers fund management services with a dedicated foreign impact investment arm that holds an impressive investment portfolio of over $2.8 billion that focuses on green technologies and infrastructures, Metaverse Green Exchange Pte. Ltd., also a CMS license holder and a Recognized Market Operator that facilitates dealing in securities, collective investment schemes and both over the counter and exchange traded derivative contracts, MetaComp Pte. Ltd., a Major Payment Institution licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and MVGX Tech Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based Carbon Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider that supports corporations, governments, and institutions in every stage of their decarbonisation journeys through its proprietary Carbon Connect Suite software and products.

The MVGX Group's unique positioning, bolstered by its end-to-end proprietary carbon management solution and a comprehensive suite of decarbonisation services, embodies its vision for a Better Future through Digital Green Transformation. By seamlessly integrating advanced financial technologies with sustainability solutions, MVGX Group is committed to drive a transformative shift towards a greener, more sustainable tomorrow.

About Green Partnership of Industrial Parks in China (GPIPC)

Green Partnership of Industrial Parks in China (GPIPC) is founded in 2016, by 36 leading national level economic and technological development zones in China; GPIPC, supervised by the Ministry of Commerce of the PRC (MOFCOM), is one of the eight founding members of the Global Alliance of Special Economic Zones (GASEZ), which is a UNCTAD supported global organization dedicated to advance a new generation of special economic zones for sustainable development; GPIPC is currently serving more than 400 industrial parks annually, providing green solutions in the areas of Industrial Park Planning and Construction, Decarbonization Strategy and Planning, Industrial Park Energy Solutions, Industrial Park Digital Platform Implementation, and Capacity Building and Training.

