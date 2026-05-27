My Academic Story with China | Avijit Banerjee: Indian government and non-governmental organizations should support research projects on Chinese studies

BEIJING, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Global Times:

【Avijit Banerjee, Dean and Professor of Cheena Bhavana (China College) at Visva-Bharati University, India】

The Indians feel that, in the government sector and the private sector, that we need to know more about China. Not only in the state universities, in the government universities, in the private universities then schools also, they have started [to change]. It had been definitely five years [when] there was a slowdown in the China Studies and language program in India. But in the last one and half years, we have seen it's starting gradually improving.

I'm optimistic that in the future definitely the China Studies program will definitely improve, and in the same way the Indian languages program and Indian Studies program will improve in China. So this is one of the very important routes for having a success story between these two countries and for having a very good communication and understanding between the two countries.

I want to say that our Indian government and non-government organizations should also support the China Studies program.

SOURCE Global Times