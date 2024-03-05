KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The spotlight recently shone on the world's most innovative designs at the My Favourite International Design Awards (MFID) 2024, organized by iN Publishers. This prestigious event celebrated outstanding design talent from across the globe, showcasing the best in architectural and interior design.

My Favourite International Design Awards 2024: Honoring Global Design Excellence

The 2024 MFID International Design Awards winners have been unveiled, representing the epitome of luxury and sophistication in the design world. Each project was evaluated by an esteemed panel of international judges, who selected the winners based on their excellence, creativity, and unique perspectives on design. These projects represent the epitome of luxury and sophistication in the design world and highlight the global impact of design, showcasing a diverse range of styles, concepts, and sustainable approaches.

[Category] - **International Best Cultural Fusion Luxury Design:**

Suzhou Dashu Shangpin Decoration Design Engineering Co., Ltd. - France Romance Apieceofart Sdn Bhd - Posh Remastered GI Design Sdn Bhd - Modern Luxury Zen Designstudio MVH - Aira Residence

[Category] - **International Best Luxury Penthouse Design:**

SQFT Space Design Management Sdn Bhd - W Residence Spaceone I.D. Consultancy - The Mercury

[Category] - **International Best Luxury Show Home Design:**

Hoe & Yin Design Sdn Bhd - Sky Vogue Type B Nice-style Refurbishment Sdn Bhd - Setia Safiro Type A

[Category] - **International Best Luxury Home Design:**

One Space Group - Oriental Elegance Stuarts Design - Luxe Noir Shangceng Decoration ( Beijing ) Co.,Ltd. - Eternal Genesis Yimun Design & Build Sdn Bhd - Banyan Tree Residence Dare Solution - Lusso

[Category] - **International Best Luxury Modern Home Design:**

Module K Vietnam - City Garden Alvinterior Sdn Bhd - [Three] X TWO Concept Sdn Bhd - Icon Mont Kiara Wlea Interior Design Sdn Bhd - Back to 20's

[Category] - **International Best Luxury Villa Design:**

HYY Design - HOME ON MARS ST Concepts (M) Sdn Bhd - Foreston Shang Ceng Decoration Co.,Ltd. - Star River Bay JCS Design Project Sdn Bhd - Resort Villa Bungalow ZD.Design - MARÉE

[Category] - **International Best Sustainable Luxury Home Design:**

Nu Infinity Sdn Bhd - The Annex Metrics Global Sdn Bhd - Evolving Edifices Lava (Laboratory for Visionary Architecture) - Bondi Abode Armarior Sdn Bhd - Josef Residence

[Category] - **International Best Luxury Mansion Design:**

Jiangsu Jian Su Interior Design - Redefinition of Modernism - Beverly Hills of the East Gusto Design & Build - The Italian Luxury Double V Space Interior Studio - The Privatier Dezeno - Wilson's Residence Shangceng Decoration V8 Studio / Li Jun Studio - Auspicious Spring & Autumn

These winners stand as a testament to the global impact of design, showcasing a diverse range of styles, concepts, and sustainable approaches. Each project not only embodies luxury but also narrates a story of the ever-evolving world of design.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed panel of judges who played a pivotal role in evaluating the submissions:

- Artem V. Vasiliev - Founder & Editor-in-Chief

- Stefan Mielchen - Vice Chief Editor

- Zilahi Imre - Publisher/Editor-in-chief

- Li You Wei 李有为 - Founder of Mentor Workshop

- Roberta Mutti - Architect and professional journalist

- Paolo Russo - CEO of DDN

- Casey Loo - Publisher @ Editor-in-chief, FurnitureAndFurnishing.com

- Ula Ditrych - Co-founder of BIZNES.meble.pl

- Philippe MECHIN - International Media

- Iko iN - Founder of iN Publisher Sdn Bhd

- PAN JIAN 潘健 - CEO & 联合创始人

- Patrick Abbattista - Founder & CEO of Design Wanted

About My Favourite International Design Awards (MFID):

Founded over a decade ago by Mr. Iko In, MFID is Malaysia's first and only international design awards. It serves as a global platform for recognizing and celebrating excellence in interior design and architecture, bringing together designers, architects, and industry professionals from around the world.

SOURCE iN Publishers