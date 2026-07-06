JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The successful conclusion of myBCA Java Jazz Festival 2026 reaffirmed Indonesia's position as a leading destination for world-class events, bringing together music lovers, international visitors, and renowned artists from across the globe for three days of unforgettable performances in Jakarta. First held in 2005, it has evolved into one of the largest and most influential jazz gatherings in the Southern Hemisphere.

myBCA Java Jazz Festival 2026 Showcases Indonesia to the World Through Music, Culture, and Hospitality

Held from 29–31 May 2026, this year's edition celebrated its 21st anniversary and was expected to attract up to 120,000 visitors over its course. According to the organizers' data, the majority of visitors come from Southeast Asia, accounting for 52%, followed by America, Europe, and Africa. Approximately 150+ local and international musicians performed across 10 stages, highlighting the diversity and global appeal that have made Java Jazz one of the world's most respected music festivals. This year's edition welcomed acclaimed artists including Jon Batiste, Lisa Simone (United States), Daniel Caesar (Canada), Ella Mai (United Kingdom), wave to earth (South Korea), Incognito (United Kingdom), Dave Koz (United States), and other celebrated performers from Japan, Austria, Brazil, Australia, and Taiwan, China.

Beyond entertainment, the festival served as a powerful platform to introduce international audiences to Indonesia's rich cultural identity, creative talent, culinary experiences, and renowned hospitality. This flagship event significantly boosts the nation's tourism sector by filling hotel rooms, driving culinary retail, and creating jobs in hospitality. By turning melodies into economic milestones, international music tourism effectively sustains livelihoods across local creative communities.

"Events such as the Java Jazz Festival are more than concerts. They are gateways for international visitors to experience Indonesia," said Hafiz Agung Rifai, the Assistant Deputy Minister of International Events, Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia. "Through music, we showcase our culture, creativity, and warm hospitality while generating meaningful economic and tourism benefits for local communities."

The Ministry further emphasized the growing role of international events in driving tourism and strengthening Indonesia's global destination brand.

"As we look ahead, we invite travelers from around the world to experience next year's Java Jazz Festival and discover why Indonesia continues to be one of the most vibrant and welcoming destinations in Asia."

With another successful edition completed, preparations are already underway for Java Jazz Festival 2027, which is expected to attract even more international audiences and reinforce Indonesia's reputation as a premier destination for music, culture, and world-class events.

Source photo Java Jazz 2026 . Credit to Java Jazz Festival 2026

Contact:

Mr. Hafiz Agung Rifai

[email protected]

SOURCE Java Jazz Festival