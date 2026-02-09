KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia Blockchain Week (MYBW) 2026 officially kicked off with its Media Launch on 23 January 2026 at The Starhill, organised by ACTIV8, marking the start of the nation's flagship blockchain and digital assets event. The launch brought together global industry leaders, policymakers, innovators, and Web3 communities to network and gain insights into the upcoming Malaysia Blockchain Week 2026 on 29 - 30 July 2026 at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

MYBW 2026 Media Launch Sets the Stage for Blockchain’s Next Chapter

The launch was powered by a coalition of forward-thinking industry leaders, including premier sponsors CoinEx Wallet, ViaBTC, and fxh.ai, whose joint participation signals deep confidence in Malaysia's growing position as a Web3 hub in Southeast Asia.

Government Commitment: A Clear Digital Roadmap

The event was honored by a substantive keynote address from Mr. Raymond Siva, Emerging Tech Consultant at the Ministry of Digital. In his remarks, Mr. Siva emphasized the government's structured and proactive approach to digital asset and blockchain governance. He outlined how national initiatives are creating a transparent, secure, and innovation-friendly environment.

ViaBTC: Building Trust Through Compliance and Infrastructure. As a global leader in crypto mining and blockchain infrastructure, ViaBTC stressed the critical link between technological reliability and regulatory maturity.

Mr. Perry Wong, Chief Compliance Officer of ViaBTC, addressed the importance of international compliance standards and ViaBTC's commitment to operating within Malaysia's evolving regulatory landscape.

Mr. Rob Chiu, Head of APAC at ViaBTC,addressed on Malaysia's regional role, noting, "A clear regulatory roadmap attracts serious builders. ViaBTC is here to support Malaysia's vision with secure, scalable infrastructure that meets both global and local standards."

Malaysia Blockchain Week 2026 is expected to feature an expanded line-up of conferences, exhibitions, hackathon, workshop and networking event at one place. Anchored by the theme "Bridging Realities: Where Everyone Meets Web3", the event aims to connect blockchain innovation with real-world applications, bringing together diverse stakeholders to drive practical adoption and meaningful impact across industries.

