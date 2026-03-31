mycar Tyre & Auto creates the world's first "Sunburnt Car", showing driver's sun safety "Blindspot" to UV Exposure Behind the Wheel

mycar Tyre & Auto creates first-of-its kind car reupholstered with UV reactive synthetic 'human skin' to highlight sun danger to drivers and their passengers.

New research shows 70% of Aussies state they feel protected from the sun while driving, while 39% of Australians incorrectly believe car windows block harmful UV rays .

. 66% of Australians would find it useful to have a visual in-vehicle reminder to put on sunscreen or sun protection year-round .

. mycar Tyre & Auto is now offering "Sun Spot" UV vehicle stickers that change colour when UV is detected, to help Australians be aware of the potential dangers of harmful UV rays while on the road.

SYDNEY, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New national research from mycar Tyre & Auto has revealed a surprising gap in Australians' sun safety habits, with 72% overlooking sun protection in the car despite 92% of the population stating they consider themselves "sun safe".

The concerning new findings reveal a widespread misconception about UV exposure while driving: 70% of Australians believe they are protected from the sun while in the car. In reality, standard car windows leave drivers and passengers exposed to dangerous UV rays, a fact 39% of respondents were unaware of. As a result, 65% admit they do not apply sunscreen before driving, leaving themselves vulnerable to long-term skin damage.

Speaking on the findings, mycar Tyre & Auto Chief Customer Officer, Adele Coswello, said: "At mycar, our commitment extends beyond tyres and vehicle servicing — we genuinely care about our customers. That dedication to exceptional after-care sets us apart in the industry and is embedded in our brand."

"Australians spend significant time behind the wheel. Combined with the harsh Australian sun and insights from our research, it's clear more needs to be done. The Sunburnt Car initiative was created to bring this message to life and drive real awareness.

"We know sun safety is important and should be a topic front of mind for Australians all year-round. Campaigns such as Melanoma March, run by the Melanoma Institute Australia, are testament to ensuring awareness remains at a high regardless of the temperatsure.

Our research has also highlighted that 72% of drivers skip sun protection when inside their car which led to the creation of the Sun Spot Sticker – designed to as a daily reminder to consider the UV risk within a vehicle.

Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer, and Australia has the highest melanoma rates in the world. We're proud to play our part in increasing awareness and supporting efforts to prevent this dangerous disease."

The Sunburnt Car

To raise awareness of this risk, mycar Tyre & Auto unveiled The Sunburnt Car at Sydney's sun-soaked tourist hotspot, Circular Quay, overlooking the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House.

The car has been completely reupholstered with a synthetic "human skin", expertly designed to mimic a real-life skin reaction to harmful UV rays. The car's interior visibly "burns" with UV exposure.

The creation of the skin has been informed by Dr. Joanneke Maitz, a surgeon-scientist in Burns and Reconstructive Surgery at Concord Hospital. The skin reflects how real human skin reacts when exposed to different UV types when windows are open and closed.

Speaking on the car, Dr Maitz said: "Many Australians don't realise that UV exposure in the car creates damage over time. Damage to your skin can happen without the visible effects of burning. This experiment is an important reminder to drivers and their passengers to understand the risk and protect themselves."

"Although UVB, the main cause of visible sunburn, doesn't typically penetrate car glass, UVA does in varying amounts. UVA reaches deeper layers of the skin where it contributes to long-term DNA damage and ageing. Window tinting and treatments can reduce this exposure, but driving with windows or the roof open allows the full UV spectrum through."

The craft and cause behind the car

mycar Tyre & Auto created The Sunburnt Car in partnership with ODD Studio, the Oscar and BAFTA-winning prosthetic, creature effects and character design company based in Marrickville, NSW. By partnering with ODD Studio and Dr. Maitz, mycar Tyre & Auto ensured the "sunburnt" interior was both scientifically grounded and visually impactful.

ODD Studio, known for their work on major film and television productions, brought cinematic realism to the installation. The interior skin has been crafted using the Fitzpatrick Scale to ensure the car is a representation of Australian skins. Each hair, freckle and mole has been individually placed on the upholstery to create a strikingly realistic "human skin" with moles resembling those that could be cancerous; a visual reminder for those that see the car to get a check if they have similar moles.

Despite Australia continuing to record some of the highest skin cancer rates globally, 65% of Australians say they only adjust their sun protection habits depending on the season, even though UV levels remain high for much of the year. These findings underscore the need for greater awareness of in-car UV exposure, a risk that is often overlooked in the cooler months.

Anne Gately, author of 'Sunburnt' and ambassador for the campaign, said: "As someone who survived stage IV melanoma, I know firsthand how easy it is to underestimate the sun and what it takes to truly protect yourself. If my story can help even one person take UV exposure more seriously, then this campaign is worth every second. The Sunburnt Car makes this danger visible and tangible, and I stand behind a project that could genuinely save lives by reminding Australians that sun safety isn't optional, it's urgent."

The Sun Spot

Encouragingly, the research highlighted that 66% of Australians would find it helpful to have reminder like a UV sticker token, in the car to wear sunscreen or take other protective measures before driving.

As part of the campaign, mycar Tyre & Auto is giving free Sun Spot stickers at any of it's 275+ locations or via their website mycar.com.au/thesunburntcar . The Sun Spot sticks to your car and changes colour when UV is detected, helping drivers and passengers know when it's time to protect their skin.

With the Sunburnt Car, mycar Tyre & Auto aims to shift national attitudes toward in-car sun safety and encourage Australians to adopt simple, everyday protective habits. For more information about the campaign and to find your closest mycar Tyre & Auto location to pick up a Sun Spot, visit here mycar.com.au/thesunburntcar .

ENDS

NOTES TO EDITOR

*Research was conducted by Pureprofile in February 2026 on behalf of mycar Tyre & Auto with a nationally representative sample of 1,000 Australians aged 18 years and older who held a driver's license. All data was post-weighted by age, gender and region to reflect the latest ABS population estimates.

If you are looking for more information on how or where to get a skin check, please visit the Australian Skin Cancer Clinics website to find your local clinic and see their full range of services.

About mycar Tyre & Auto:

With 275 locations across Australia and over 1,300 employees, mycar Tyre & Auto is one of Australia's largest names in the automotive industry. mycar Tyre & Auto provides a full range of automotive services including scheduled servicing, tyres, brakes, suspension, batteries and general mechanical repairs.

SOURCE mycar Tyre & Auto