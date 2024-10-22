MYDATA SUMMIT 2024 Elevates Malaysia's Digital Business Ecosystem to New Heights - MGBF

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysian tech company, Big Dataworks, once again raised the bar with MYDATA Summit 2024, an event that brought together business owners, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and government representatives in a powerful exchange of ideas and opportunities.

Focused on fostering growth across industries, the Summit served as a unique platform for collaboration and learning, cementing Big Dataworks' role as an industry innovator.

Big Dataworks' team ready to onboard guests at MyDATA Summit 2024, which was held in Putrajaya, Malaysia on 19 September 2024. | Photo by Big Dataworks / MGBF

Principal of Big Dataworks, Sheriza Zakaria, in his keynote address shared invaluable insights on how to navigate and thrive in today's competitive business landscape.

"We're all about helping businesses grow by bringing tools and resources together on one platform. This way, more people take notice of our community, and it inspires others to level up too. With support from agencies like Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Berhad (PUNB), Dewan Perniagaan dan Keusahawanan Selangor and MDEC (Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation), we're building a stronger, more connected ecosystem for everyone," said Sheriza.

This partnership aims to bridge the gap between the business community and the government while offering insightful knowledge designed to elevate Malaysian businesses.

The Malaysia Global Business Forum (MGBF), led by founding chairman Nordin Abdullah, was pleased to send a delegation to the Summit, and congratulated Big Dataworks for the successful organisation of the Summit and the important role it plays.

"MYDATA Summit 2024 is an important event that has fast become a catalyst for leaders in the digital economy. The recent Summit marked the beginning of a renewed commitment to helping SMEs and entrepreneurs achieve their full potential, both locally and globally. It serves as a testament to Big Dataworks' central idea of 'Think Big, Start Small, Move Fast', while enabling the country's digital business ecosystem to elevate to new heights," commented Nordin.

Amongst the speakers at the Summit were thought leaders from the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) and MYDATASSM, who presented their practical knowledge on essential business tools.

Titled 'Transforming Your Business Growth', SSM's presentation emphasises the importance of adopting new strategies for sustainable business growth. It highlights regulatory frameworks, business support services, and compliance measures that contribute to long-term success. By leveraging SSM's resources, businesses can ensure legal and operational readiness while tapping into tools that enhance scalability. This transformation-focused approach empowers organizations to innovate, expand their market presence, and align with best practices, fostering growth in an increasingly dynamic economic landscape.

In the presentation by MYDATASSM titled 'Utilising MYDATA for Business Excellence', the presentation explores how MYDATA, a comprehensive data platform, can streamline business operations and drive excellence. By leveraging real-time data insights, companies can make informed decisions, identify growth opportunities, and enhance operational efficiency. MYDATA provides valuable analytics that helps businesses anticipate market trends, optimise resource allocation, and implement strategic planning. This data-driven approach enables organisations to stay competitive and achieve higher levels of productivity and profitability.

Beyond traditional presentations, MYDATA Summit 2024 set itself apart by integrating interactive and entertaining elements, reinforcing key learning points in a memorable way.

In the second half of the event, participants were offered deeper insights into government services such as ePerolehan and Speed, providing critical resources for business owners looking to expand their business opportunity into a different marketplace such as the federal or non-federal government sectors.

The highlight of the day was a heartfelt and inspiring session by Juzairiah Wazir, a successful entrepreneur and founder of JW United, who shared her journey of securing grants and offered practical tips and inspiration to attendees.

Organised by Big Dataworks, a tech company providing solutions in data supply, data analytics, management of information and physical documents storage, MYDATA Summit 2024 was held on 19 September 2024 at the prestigious DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya where attendees were welcomed into an aviation-themed experience, aligning perfectly with this year's tagline, 'Taking Business to New Altitudes'. For more information about MYDATASSM, visit www.mydata-ssm.com.my.

MGBF empowers stakeholders at the intersection of international and Malaysian business. Through government relations, business intelligence, advocacy, media engagement, market research, networking, advisory and business matching, MGBF delivers results for individuals, corporations, trade and business associations, and national and state governments. For more information about the Malaysia Global Business Forum, visit www.MalaysiaGlobalBusinessForum.com

SOURCE Malaysia Global Business Forum (MGBF)