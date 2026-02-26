MYFOOD EXPO 2026 RETURNS TO KLCC THIS MAY, UNITING GOVERNMENT, INDUSTRY AND THE PUBLIC TO STRENGTHEN MALAYSIA'S FOOD ECOSYSTEM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day across Malaysia, café owners plan their menus, small restaurants juggle rising costs, farmers look for better access to markets, and chefs search for fresher, more reliable ingredients. MYFOOD Expo 2026 brings these people together in one place, creating a shared space where ideas, solutions and opportunities meet, all with the aim of building a stronger and more resilient food future for Malaysia and its rakyat, the everyday people who produce, prepare and depend on food.

Returning to the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from 7-9 May 2026, MYFOOD Expo 2026 will be held concurrently with the International Café & Beverage Show (ICBS), forming one of the region's most comprehensive gatherings for the food, café and beverage community. Previous editions welcomed more than 13,000 attendees from 55 countries, supported by 17 industry conference speakers, reflecting the growing relevance of MYFOOD as a platform that attracts both local and international participation.

Organized by Opulence Exhibition Services Sdn Bhd and supported by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, MYFOOD Expo 2026 is built on a simple but important belief that food security and economic sustainability begin with strong local businesses and a connected food ecosystem. The Expo is held in collaboration with industry players, associations, academia, state governments and community stakeholders, recognizing that resilience in food systems requires collective effort across sectors and regions.

At its heart, MYFOOD Expo 2026 is about connecting the journey of food from farm to market. For farmers and producers, it offers direct access to chefs, café owners and buyers who value quality and reliability. For cafés and small restaurants, it provides opportunities to discover better sourcing, smarter processes and new partnerships that can improve margins and consistency. For chefs and food entrepreneurs, it is a place to exchange ideas, stay ahead of consumer trends and build relationships that turn creativity into sustainable business.

The Expo focuses on what Malaysians actually cook, serve and consume every day, fresh and semi-fresh produce, locally made ingredients and practical food solutions that support healthier choices without losing sight of commercial realities. By strengthening local production and shortening supply chains, MYFOOD Expo supports the principles of the Slow Food movement in a practical way, ensuring that food systems remain stable and accessible even during times of global uncertainty caused by climate events, supply disruptions or geopolitical conflict.

When local food businesses are productive and resilient, the economic impact stays within communities. This protects livelihoods, stabilizes supply and ensures that the rakyat are not disproportionately affected by external shocks. In this sense, MYFOOD Expo is not just about food, it is about economic sustainability, social resilience and long-term security.

Knowledge sharing is a key part of this journey. University Putra Malaysia (UPM) participates as the Knowledge Partner for MYFOOD Expo 2026, contributing applied expertise in food security, innovation and commercialization. The emphasis is on turning ideas into action, helping local innovations move beyond research and into farms, kitchens, cafés and markets where they can create real impact.

With strong participation from government, industry and academia, MYFOOD Expo 2026 offers a timely and meaningful opportunity for food businesses to be part of a growing movement towards collaboration and resilience. For exhibitors, it is a chance to be seen, heard and discovered. For visitors, it is a place to learn, connect and be inspired. For the wider industry, it is a moment to come together and shape what Malaysia eats next.

MYFOOD Expo 2026 is more than an exhibition, it is where Malaysia's food community meets to move forward together, for the benefit of businesses, consumers and the rakyat.

More information on MYFOOD Expo 2026, including programmes, exhibitors and how to participate, is available at myfood-expo.com. Food businesses, producers, chefs and industry stakeholders are invited to be part of MYFOOD Expo 2026 and join the movement shaping a more resilient food future for Malaysia.

SOURCE Opulence Exhibition Services Sdn Bhd