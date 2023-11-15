N&A GLOBAL CO., LTD. (Go! Go! Monster) Launches Sub-brand Go! Go! Naliia with Convenient Packaged Goji Berry Snacks, Entering the Asian Market

TAIPEI, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- N&A GLOBAL CO., LTD., the parent company of the renowned Go! Go! Monster brand specializing in organic dried goji berries in Taiwan, is expanding its reach with the official launch of the sub-brand Go! Go! Naliia. The inaugural product is a 15g on-the-go pack of goji berry snacks, marking the company's entry into the Asian market.

Go! Go! Naliia stays true to its original mission, dedicated to excellence in organic agriculture and sustainable production. The brand emphasizes the use of pure ingredients to ensure the products maintain nutritional value while delivering an exceptional taste experience. With stringent quality standards, Go! Go! Naliia is committed to providing consumers with healthy and delicious products. The brand encourages individuals to pause and savor life's moments, infusing them with the energy to continue shining brightly — "Let your light shine."

Traditionally a common ingredient in households, goji berries are often utilized in traditional Chinese medicine and cooking. However, advancements in agricultural technology have raised concerns about pesticide residues affecting consumer health. Go! Go! Naliia, committed to organic cultivation, refuses the use of herbicides, fertilizers, and chemical pesticides, ensuring the quality of goji berries meets international standards. The company holds organic certifications in markets such as the United States, the European Union, Japan, and Taiwan, along with halal certification. With over 720 pesticide residue tests and a meticulous three-step cleaning and sterilization process in a dust-free environment, the products are ready to be consumed directly upon opening, simplifying the acquisition of nutrition.

The inaugural product from Go! Go! Naliia comes in a 15g on-the-go pack, introducing a new and convenient packaging format ideal for modern, fast-paced lifestyles. The portability of the on-the-go pack allows consumers to enjoy healthy and delicious goji berry snacks in various settings, including offices, outdoor activities, and even during commutes.

Emphasizing the selection of large-sized Ningxia goji berries, Go! Go! Naliia ensures consumers can easily access a variety of micronutrients. The unique three-step cleaning and sterilization process eliminate the need for additional washing, providing an instant dried fruit experience upon opening. In the future, the brand plans to expand beyond the Taiwanese market, starting with the 15g on-the-go pack of goji berry snacks.

Goji berries, hailed as the "Eastern miracle fruit," are rich in various micronutrients such as zeaxanthin and beta-carotene, contributing to eye protection. Data analytics indicate that Ningxia goji berries boast high nutritional value, reaching the efficacy of "food as medicine." Go! Go! Naliia advocates a new way of consuming goji berries — directly adding them to salads, yogurts, or creating juices — allowing consumers to absorb more nutrients and encouraging them to enjoy a simpler, tastier, and more nutritious dietary choice.

Go! Go! Naliia's supply chain meticulously selects suppliers with multiple organic and halal certifications, passing at least 550 pesticide residue tests and obtaining the U.S. green channel approval. The brand's name derives from "Nature / Life / Gaia," reflecting a simple philosophy of life and diet, expressing gratitude for the natural gifts bestowed by the earth. Go! Go! Naliia strives to empower consumers, encouraging them to continue moving forward, aligning with the brand's focus on dried fruits as its core product.

SOURCE N&A GLOBAL CO., LTD.