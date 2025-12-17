Nabsys and Hitachi Present Electronic Genome Mapping Data at Japanese Society of Human Genetics (JSHG) 2025 Annual Meeting

TOKYO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabsys 2.0, LLC (Nabsys), a pioneer in electronic genome mapping technology, in partnership with Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (HHT) announces the presentation of high resolution structural variation data on the OhmX(™) platform at the Japanese Society of Human Genetics (JSHG) Annual Meeting taking place on December 17-20, 2025, in Yokohama, Japan.

In partnership with Dr. Catherine Brownstein, M.P.H., Ph.D. from Boston Children's Hospital, Nabsys and HHT will host a luncheon seminar on Thursday, December 18, 2025 from 12:25-1:25 PM at the Yokohama Conference Center (3F, Room 304). Attendees will hear about advancements in structural variant analysis with electronic genome mapping (EGM) from speakers Dr. Tadashi Kaname from the Department of Genome Medicine Research, National Center for Health and Development, Edd Lee, Global Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Nabsys, and Dr. Catherine Brownstein, Scientific Director, Manton Center Gene Discovery Core; Research Associate, Division of Genetics and Genomics; Assistant Director, Molecular Genetics Core; and Assistant Professor, Harvard Medical School.

The data presented demonstrate the use of EGM technology at a tertiary children's hospital and research center, and how the OhmX Platform works in symphony with a comprehensive multi-omics strategy to accelerate rare disease gene discovery.

Dr. Brownstein, M.P.H., Ph.D., Boston Children's Hospital remarked, "Nabsys' EGM technology, which delivers high resolution analysis of genome-wide structural variation, enabled us with insights into previously undetectable structural variation and has thus become a crucial tool to understand underlying disease etiology of particularly rare or difficult-to-diagnose diseases. The data demonstrates the importance of Nabsys' groundbreaking technology for understanding challenging biomarkers and accelerating research in a hospital setting."

In addition to the hosted luncheon, Nabsys and Hitachi High-Tech America, Inc. (HTA) will present a scientific poster on "High Resolution Detection of TP53 Deletions using Electronic Genome Mapping" describing the efficacy of EGM when applied to cancer genomics.

Title: High-Resolution Detection of TP53 Deletions using Electronic Genome Mapping

Presenter: Shuk Shukor, Hitachi High-Tech America, Inc.

Abstract Number: P3-02-14

Session: Poster Session 3-02 "Cancer Genetics 3"

Date/Time: December 20, 2025, 14:20-15:20 (JST)

"We are pleased to present a breadth of new and important research at this year's JSHG meeting that elucidates the real-world impact our product, the OhmX Platform, is having on researchers," said Barrett Bready, M.D., founder and CEO of Nabsys. "The luncheon seminar and our research speak to the importance of speed, accessibility, and accuracy in researching whole-genome structural variations, and we are proud to share additional data that demonstrate how our platform has revolutionized genome mapping."

