NAGASE Group Pursuing Sustainable Society Together with U.S. Racing Team Andretti Formula E, Taking on Challenge of Achieving "Delivering next sustainability"

TOKYO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting in November 2024, Nagase Enterprise Mexico S.A. de C.V. (hereinafter "Nagase Enterprise Mexico"), a group company of Nagase & Co., Ltd. which operates across 106 locations in approximately 25 countries and regions worldwide, has embarked on a joint demonstration project in pursuit of sustainable society jointly with Japanese startup TOWING Co., Ltd. and Yazaki North America, Inc. The project aims to enhance agricultural productivity in Mexico using TOWING's innovative soil conditioner and high-performance biochar, "Soratan," which simultaneously reduces greenhouse gas emissions and facilitates a shift to reduced chemical fertilizers and organic farming. In this way, Nagase Enterprise Mexico is addressing various societal challenges within its business domains, such as mobility and agriculture.

The NAGASE Group supports the U.S. racing team Andretti Formula E through sponsorship, backing their racing activities. Formula E is the world's first sport event aimed at achieving "Net Zero Carbon." From its inaugural season, the series has been carbon neutral. As a globally operating company, the NAGASE Group has set a goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 (Scopes 1 and 2), taking responsibility for its environmental impact.

About Andretti Formula E

Competing in Formula E since 2014, Andretti Formula E saw standout performances in the 2022-2023 season, with team member Jake Dennis winning the Formula E Driver's World Championship. The 2023-2024 season concluded with the team placing fifth overall. For the 2024-2025 season, the team has brought on Nico Mueller to join Jake Dennis. https://andrettiglobal.com/

Nagase Enterprise Mexico is committed to contributing to the resolution of global challenges, including climate change, starting with the realization of sustainable agriculture in Mexico.

