Namale Resort & Spa Honored in Condé Nast Traveler's 2024 Readers' Choice Awards for Australia & South Pacific Resorts

SAVUSAVU, Fiji, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth year in a row, Namale Resort & Spa is proud to announce it has been named one of the top resorts in the Australia & South Pacific region by Condé Nast Traveler's prestigious 2024 Readers' Choice Awards. The awards celebrate the finest destinations in travel and hospitality, recognizing the most unique experiences around the world.

This continued honor highlights Namale's dedication to providing guests with an exceptional, all-inclusive luxury experience in the heart of Fiji in a boutique setting, with accommodations limited to just 46 guests and a 4:1 staff to guest ratio.

On-site offerings include ocean-to-table fine dining and fresh produce from our farm and organic garden, the chance to participate in a traditional kava ceremony, and a spa hydrotherapy room including a hot tub, cold plunge, and indoor waterfall massage. The award-winning spa also offers uniquely Fijian treatments with local products while overlooking sweeping views of the Koro Sea and its awe-inspiring blowhole.

For adventurous guests, additional excursions are available, such as sandbar picnics, salt river drifts, and scuba diving where guests can explore vibrant coral reefs and encounter diverse marine life in the Soft Coral Capital of the World.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized again for our commitment to creating a luxurious and serene escape for our guests," said Nowdla Keefe, Co-General Manager of Namale Resort & Spa. "This is made possible by our exceptional team whose dedication ensures every guest's experience is extraordinary."

The Readers' Choice Awards remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. This year, more than 575,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe.

About Namale Resort & Spa

Set amidst 525 acres of breathtaking tropical beauty in Fiji's northern island of Vanua Levu, Namale Resort & Spa is redefining all-inclusive. Offering an intimate, adults-only boutique setting provides a truly unique and authentically Fijian experience where every request is met, every want anticipated, and every expectation exceeded.

Visit https://www.namalefiji.com/ for more information and to make a reservation.

The 2024 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Connelly

Phone: (646) 922-7755

Email: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520324/Namale_Resort_Logo_and_Award.jpg

SOURCE Namale Resort & Spa