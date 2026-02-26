nami Introduces Agile Security and Personal Awareness Systems compatible with Alarm.com Ahead of MWC 2026

SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, nami, a Wi-Fi sensing and AIoT technology company, today announced the availability of two new product portfolios — Agile Security System and Personal Awareness System — both work with the Alarm.com platform and are ready for partner testing and deployment at the time of the event.

nami Agile Systems - available worldwide

Built on nami's proprietary Wi-Fi Sensing technology and enhanced with Thread-based ambient sensors, the Agile Security System is designed to significantly simplify deployment while expanding coverage and sensing granularity. The solution is designed as a DIY offering and can be fully installed under 15 minutes, with no specialized training required. It also can be installed professionally, if such is preferred.

Packaged in a compact, drop-ship-ready format, the solution combines Wi-Fi sensing devices — including battery-backup models — with battery-operated door sensors and a dedicated keypad, enabling deployment across a wide range of residential and small commercial environments.

With Plug & Play devices, nami's Agile Security Systems address emerging market segments such as urban apartment dwellers, renters, townhouses, and small businesses. No wall drilling or complex setups, portable and offers flexibility to take system with you in case of moving or relocation.

With the Alarm.com platform, the system delivers a modern end-user experience with advanced automation, installation management and integration with Central Monitoring Stations (CMS) as an add-on to a self-monitored set up. When combined with Alarm.com Video & Automation Solutions, it enables a single-app experience integrating intrusion detection, automation, and video with analytics.

In parallel, nami is introducing a Personal Awareness System that extends the Alarm.com platform to support independent living for vulnerable individuals, including ageing seniors and people with disabilities. Leveraging whole-home Wi-Fi sensing, complemented by ambient sensors, the system produces structured datasets that are processed through AI-driven analytics to deliver presence detection and property awareness.

These insights are delivered via Alarm.com's MyCircle™ app and Wellness Enterprise Dashboard, enabling families, caregivers, and service providers to monitor activity patterns, receive alerts, and support proactive care.

Together, nami and Alarm.com are delivering solutions particularly well suited to non-traditional security verticals such as service providers and insurers, combining flexibility, cost efficiency, and scalability. The systems support both part-time and full-time professional monitoring, while providing a unified interface that brings together security, awareness, and advanced sensing capabilities.

"These systems are already certified and available worldwide," said Jean-Eudes Leroy, Co-Founder and CEO of nami. "By combining nami's fusion sensing technology with the Alarm.com platform, we enable partners to deploy differentiated security and awareness solutions with unprecedented simplicity."

"nami's approach to Wi-Fi sensing and ambient awareness unlocks meaningful opportunities across telecom, insurance, and care channels," said Abe Kinney, Senior Director of Product Management at Alarm.com. "Their technology complements the Alarm.com platform and enables service providers to deliver innovative solutions for both property safety and independent living."

The Agile Security and Personal Awareness Systems are now available for live deployments in nine languages across iOS and Android (phones and tablets), CarPlay, and PC dashboards in conjunction with MWC 2026.

About nami

nami is a Wi-Fi sensing and AIoT technology company delivering turnkey solutions for property safety and personal awareness, as well as integration-ready building blocks for partners across the Security, CareTech, Telecom, Insurance, and IoT industries.

Backed by its in-house research lab, Aerial, nami holds more than 70 patents in RF sensing and fusion analytics. Its proprietary Fusion Sensing platform combines Wi-Fi sensing with Thread in a dual-protocol, mesh-based architecture, enabling coverage of larger spaces with higher reliability than traditional star-topology Wi-Fi sensing systems. Unlike most industry solutions relying on Linux environments and costly chipsets, nami runs fusion sensing intelligence and Wi-Fi + Thread border routing on RTOS-based chipsets — unlocking unprecedented cost efficiency without compromising performance or scalability.

To learn more about nami and its technology, visit www.nami.ai.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for intelligently connected properties. Millions of homeowners and businesses rely on Alarm.com's technology to secure, monitor, and manage their environments from anywhere. Our comprehensive suite of solutions —including security, video surveillance, access control, active shooter detection, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness— is delivered exclusively through a trusted network of thousands of professional service providers and commercial integrators across North America and worldwide. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM.

To learn more, visit www.alarm.com.

