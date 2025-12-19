Nanto City and GigaStream Toyama Conclude Agreement for the Development of Japan's Largest Data Center Cluster (3.1GW) including the acquisition of Phase 1 Land to Support 400MW

— Realizing Japan's "Third Major Data Center Cluster," Following Tokyo and Osaka —

NANTO, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanto City (Mayor Mikio Tanaka) and GigaStream Toyama K.K. (1-chome Honmachi, Nanto City; Representative Director: Daniel Cox; hereinafter "GigaStream Toyama") hereby announce Japan's largest data center cluster, the "Nanto Campus."

The "Nanto Campus" is a phased development plan for data center land within Nanto City, that will support 3.1GW upon completion. Today, the Nanto City Council approved the sale of land for Phase 1 (approximately 13.1 hectares) to GigaStream Toyama. Phase 1 can absorb approximately 400MW of power and will realize, through a public–private partnership, a third domestic data center cluster to address the severe shortage of data center capacity in Japan.

Approximately 85% of Japan's data centers are currently concentrated in the Tokyo and Osaka metropolitan areas. For more than a decade, the need to develop a "third data center cluster" has been recognized as a key issue for disaster resilience and redundancy.

The conditions required for a third data center cluster are as follows:

Quantity of power supply: Large-scale power supply that can be expanded over the long term Quality of power supply: Ability to provide low-carbon, decarbonized, and renewable energy Connectivity: Multiple communication networks with multiple routes from multiple carriers Developable land: Adequate supply of suitable land to accommodate large-scale facilities Absence of hazard risk: A region with low risk of natural disasters such as flooding, storm surges, liquefaction, landslides, active faults, and volcanic activity, and which enables isolation of earthquake risk versus Tokyo and Osaka Strong regional industrial base: Presence of engineering universities, local construction companies, electrical contractors, telecommunications providers, etc. Access to existing clusters: A location reachable within three hours from Tokyo and Osaka, with redundancy in air and rail transportation networks

Nanto City satisfies all of these conditions and forms an isosceles triangle with Tokyo and Osaka. Approximately 80% of Japan's GDP is located in and around this triangle, and earthquake analysis suggests that data center services from the Nanto Campus can be maintained even in the event of large-scale disasters such as a Nankai Trough earthquake. Separate transportation access and communication routes exist to Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya, contributing to enhanced redundancy of Japan's nationwide digital infrastructure.

In Europe and the United States, similar to Japan, it has become difficult to commence new data center construction in major metropolitan areas, and third clusters are being developed approximately 250 km away. Examples include Lancaster County, Pennsylvania (between New York and Washington, D.C.) and Zaragoza, Spain (between Madrid and Barcelona), which serve as third data center clusters.

The Nanto Campus, similar to the overseas examples above, can support AI factory deployments for AI training, AI inference, and a wide range of workloads, as well as data centers serving cloud service providers and major enterprises. With the necessary physical requirements in place, we will ultimately provide a 3.1GW Nanto Campus. As a first step, we plan to conduct global promotion activities at the Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) conference to be held in Honolulu, Hawaii, USA, in January 2026.

Contribution to Nanto City and Toyama Prefecture

Nanto City and Toyama Prefecture can expect long-term economic benefits from the development of the Nanto Campus. By involving local companies, we will create a new industrial cluster within the prefecture, contributing to job creation and sustainable regional economic growth.

To date, more than 10 companies within the city and prefecture have already contributed to this project. Going forward, in cooperation with organizations such as the Nanto City Chamber of Commerce, and others, we will promote participation by local companies and suppliers. By transferring and accumulating data center construction know-how within the prefecture, we aim to build a stronger industrial foundation.

About Nanto City

Nanto City is located in the southwestern part of Toyama Prefecture and was established in 2004 through the merger of eight towns and villages. It has an area of 668.64 square kilometers, approximately 80% of which is forested, and is blessed with rich natural surroundings, including the Sho and Oyabe rivers.

In tourism, many visitors come throughout the year to experience the city's rich historical and cultural heritage, including the Gokayama Gassho-style Villages, registered as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1995; Johana, the "Little Kyoto of Etchu," known for its beautiful townscape; the Fukumitsu Art Museum, which exhibits works by woodblock print artist Shiko Munakata; and Inami, the "Town of Faith and Woodcarving," where the sound of mallets echoes through the streets.

The population is approximately 45,200 and the city is implementing various measures to address population decline by leveraging its strengths, such as providing a great environment for raising children and being highly regarded as a destination for rural relocation.

About GigaStream Toyama

GigaStream Toyama is a developer specializing in the development of industrial parks for data centers. Leveraging Toyama Prefecture's geographical advantages, the company undertakes site selection studies, risk analysis for natural disasters, design of power reception facilities, design and implementation of power and telecommunications connections, land acquisition, and obtaining development permits on behalf of data center operators to attract them to the prefecture.

By understanding and arranging data center developers' requirements, GigaStream Toyama provides data center sites that are ready for immediate construction. The company offers development-ready land to data center operators through sale or lease.

Together with local companies, GigaStream Toyama is building a welcoming framework for data center developers and work toward the realization of a data center cluster. Even after completion of the industrial park, the company will continue to oversee overall operations and management of the parks, giving long-term consideration to local businesses and residents and striving to maintain relationships of trust.

Comment from Nanto City Mayor Mikio Tanaka:

"Through the agreement with GigaStream Toyama K.K., we will work with full commitment toward the success of this project so that it contributes to the further development of our city by creating new industrial and employment opportunities. We will also carefully address challenges one by one and provide support so that Nanto City and Toyama Prefecture become major hubs of next-generation digital infrastructure."

Comment from Daniel Cox, Founder & Representative Director, GigaStream Toyama:

"The decentralization of data centers has been an issue for more than ten years, and we are honored to be able to present the answer today through our cooperation with the people of Nanto City. By building a 3.1GW data center cluster, we will create a new industry in Toyama Prefecture with local companies playing the leading role. We will devote our full efforts to providing new employment opportunities for Toyama residents and attracting global companies to the prefecture."

Comment from Dan Kesler, Founder & COO, GigaStream Toyama:

"Today's announcement covers Phase 1, representing capacity equivalent to 400MW. Our mission as data center land developers is to create an environment in which operators can confidently begin construction of their ideal facilities. The foundations are firmly in place for Nanto City to emerge as a leader in Japan's data center industry. With that readiness established, we are pleased to announce Phase 1 today."

