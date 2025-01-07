NAREIG Facilitates Landmark Transactions: $112 Million Beverly Hills Mansion and 300-Acre Vineyard in Sonoma

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NAREIG, a leading real estate agency specializing in connecting high-net-worth Chinese investors with premier U.S. real estate opportunities, proudly announces its role in facilitating two landmark transactions in 2014: a $112 million mansion in Bel-Air and a 300-acre vineyard in Sonoma.

With a strong presence in key markets, including New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Seattle, NAREIG is uniquely positioned to bridge Chinese investors with the most exclusive real estate opportunities in the United States. These transactions further solidify NAREIG's reputation as a trusted advisor for global investors and a key partner for U.S. luxury property sellers seeking access to international buyers.

The Bel-Air estate, valued at $112 million, epitomizes luxury living, blending architectural grandeur with world-class amenities. The 300-acre vineyard in Sonoma, located in one of America's most celebrated wine regions, presents unparalleled potential for wine production and estate development.

"NAREIG is proud to have facilitated these landmark acquisitions, showcasing our expertise in bridging Chinese high-net-worth investors with unparalleled real estate opportunities in the U.S.," said Tony Chan, the Managing Broker at NAREIG CA. "Our expertise in cities like the San Francisco Bay Area, and Los Angeles, enables us to connect global investors with exclusive U.S. properties while helping American sellers reach a sophisticated international audience."

NAREIG's innovative approach and unparalleled market knowledge ensure that clients receive the highest level of service, whether acquiring luxury properties or finding the right buyer for a unique estate.

About NAREIG

NAREIG (North America Real Estate Investment Group) is a premier real estate agency dedicated to serving high-net-worth Chinese investors seeking real estate opportunities in the United States. With a focus on five key cities—New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, and Seattle—NAREIG specializes in luxury residential properties and investment assets. NAREIG also assists U.S. luxury property sellers in connecting with elite Chinese buyers, leveraging a global network to deliver exceptional results.

