NATURADE SELECTS REBELUTION AND GROWVANA TO DRIVE U.S. DISTRIBUTION AND ACCELERATE MARKET GROWTH

Historic 100-Year Brand Partners with Omnichannel Distribution Leader Powered by Growvana, Operated by Rebelution

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturade, the pioneer in science-driven hydration and performance beverages founded in 1926, today announced a transformative strategic partnership powered by Growvana and operated by Rebelution. This alliance marks a pivotal moment in the brand's centennial history, leveraging Growvana's world-class omnichannel distribution platform and Rebelution's operational infrastructure to scale Naturade's 100-year legacy into a business built to thrive for the next century.

Naturade — 100 Years of Science-Backed Nutrition and Wellness

As Naturade celebrates a century of supporting endurance, recovery, and active lifestyles, the company is looking forward, not back. This partnership is designed to modernize the brand's U.S. footprint by unifying logistics, platform strategy, and operational execution across all sales channels—both digital and physical retail. Powered by Growvana's advanced platform and operated by Rebelution's infrastructure, the partnership will manage Naturade's complete channel ecosystem, deploying robust capital resources and global reach to drive expansion across e-commerce (a primary growth driver), traditional retail distribution, and key national retailers, including Amazon, Sprouts, Whole Foods, and Costco.

The collaboration brings the full force of Growvana's omnichannel distribution platform powered by Rebelution's operational infrastructure to the table. Together, they are not simply managing e-commerce—they are orchestrating Naturade's entire channel strategy, from digital marketplaces to brick-and-mortar retail and wholesale distribution. By integrating Growvana's platform technology with Rebelution's operational expertise across all sales channels, the partnership ensures that Naturade can meet surging consumer demand with efficiency and precision across every touchpoint.

"Naturade is a brand with an incredible 100-year history, and our mission is to build the scalable infrastructure that ensures it remains a leader for the next 100 years," said Melonie Carnegie, CEO at Rebelution. "Powered by Growvana's platform and operated by Rebelution's infrastructure, we are bringing our capital, our advanced omnichannel distribution network, and our global reach to this partnership. We're managing all of Naturade's channels, not just e-commerce. While e-commerce represents a significant portion of the business, we're equally focused on traditional retail distribution and wholesale, ensuring seamless execution across every channel. With Growvana's platform technology combined with Rebelution's deep integrations across multiple retailers and the tremendous expertise of our people, we are uniquely positioned to unlock new levels of growth and ensure this legacy brand is accessible to consumers everywhere."

Naturade continues to be supported by prominent long-term investors, including entrepreneur and NBA legend Magic Johnson and Hall of Famer Grant Hill. Their continued backing reinforces confidence in the brand's category leadership, governance, and the aggressive growth strategy now enabled by this partnership powered by Growvana and operated by Rebelution.

"Reaching our 100th anniversary is a testament to the quality and trust Naturade has built with generations of consumers," said Claude Tellis, CEO of Naturade. "To honor that legacy, we must innovate how we reach our customers. This partnership, powered by Growvana's platform and operated by Rebelution's infrastructure, gives us the technological edge and distribution muscle we need to scale effectively. This is not just about celebrating our past; it is about securing our future and delivering wellness to millions more Americans."

This engagement represents a comprehensive overhaul of Naturade's commercialization strategy, moving beyond traditional distribution to a modern, data-driven ecosystem. By leveraging Growvana's platform technology and Rebelution's multi-channel operational capabilities, Naturade strengthens its execution across the U.S. market, aligning operational scale with the rigorous demands of national retail ecosystems and investor expectations.

About Naturade

Founded in 1926, Naturade has established itself as a science-driven hydration brand with a century-long legacy supporting endurance, recovery, and active lifestyles. Committed to plant-based nutrition and wellness, Naturade provides high-quality products designed to help consumers live their best lives.

About Growvana & Rebelution

Growvana is an advanced omnichannel distribution platform that powers brand acceleration through sophisticated technology and multi-channel integration. Rebelution operates the infrastructure that brings the platform to life, providing capital efficiency, advanced logistics, and operational excellence. Together, powered by Growvana and operated by Rebelution, they partner with high-growth brands to scale operations across e-commerce, traditional retail distribution, and wholesale channels. Their combined expertise spans global supply chain management, data-driven marketing, strategic retail execution, and full-spectrum channel management.

SOURCE Growvana