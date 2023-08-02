NATURAL GAS, LNG AND HYDROGEN IN FOCUS AT GASTECH LEADERSHIP ROUNDTABLES

SINGAPORE, August 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses and leaders from across the energy ecosystem set out on the path to net zero by 2050, natural gas, LNG, and hydrogen are emerging as key enablers of future energy security and accelerators of the energy transition. This will be in sharp focus at the Leadership Roundtables being held in Singapore at Gastech, a world-leading energy conference, from 5-8 September 2023.

The series of 10 invitation-only roundtable discussions will see participation from more than 10 energy ministers and 100 C-suite executives from across APAC, Europe, the US, and beyond, to align on decisive action and tangible solutions accelerating the future of the gas and energy industries and supporting global decarbonisation goals towards a more secure energy future.

Each closed-door session will welcome up to 30 high-level participants including the energy sector's most distinguished thought leaders, strategists, policymakers, analysts, and commentators. The sessions will be hosted and moderated by Gastech's Knowledge Partner, Wood Mackenzie, alongside other partners including the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), Siemens Energy, and the East Mediterranean Gas Forum.

Giulia Ferrini, UNEP OGMP 2.0 Manager, said: "The oil and gas sector needs to act and curb methane emissions as a first step towards their decarbonisation efforts."

Simon Flowers, Chairman & Chief Analyst, Wood Mackenzie, said: "I can't think of a better time and location for the industry to be meeting than in Singapore for this year's Gastech."

Anne-Laure de Chammard, Member of the Executive Board of Siemens Energy, said: "Engaging in conversations about hydrogen becomes crucial as we seek to shape policies, attract investments, and establish markets."

A range of measures are already being evaluated, from responsibly produced gas to CCUS to more efficient engines in ships. Convening a broad panel of public and private sector players will ensure that these important questions are not just asked but answered.

Key outcomes from the Gastech 2023 Leadership Roundtables will feed into industry reports produced by Wood Mackenzie, with the aim to support the global energy agenda and inspire the industry to develop the crucial strategies required to accelerate energy progress and meet net zero targets.

Timed two months ahead of COP, Gastech is uniquely placed to lay the groundwork for a net zero future, by bringing together over 40,000+ attendees – including 300+ Energy Ministers, CEOs, policymakers, and business leaders – from over 100 countries.

