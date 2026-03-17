Nature's Capital: Why Asia's Governments Are Turning to Nature-Based Solutions

SINGAPORE, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lester Chan, CEO & Chairman, The GrowHub Limited (Nasdaq: TGHL) explains how forests, mangroves, and peatlands are reshaping climate strategy

The first wave of carbon markets was about avoidance. The second wave is about removal. The third—gathering momentum now—is about nature itself.

Across Asia, governments are recognising a fundamental truth: their most valuable carbon assets are not in industrial parks or power grids, but in mangroves, peatlands, forests, and coastal ecosystems. Nature-based solutions are no longer a niche concern for conservationists. They are becoming central to national climate strategy, economic planning, and international cooperation under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

The Asia Advantage

Asia holds an extraordinary concentration of natural capital. Mangroves across the region store up to several times more carbon per hectare than many terrestrial forests. Tropical peatlands lock away carbon accumulated over thousands of years. Mountain and highland ecosystems provide both carbon sinks and water regulation for entire river basins.

Many governments now explicitly frame NbS as core to their climate and development pathways. Sri Lanka's third NDC, submitted in September 2025, explicitly names nature-based solutions as critical for addressing the interconnected challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss, and land degradation. Bhutan, already carbon-negative, is structuring Article 6 partnerships around its forest estate.

Yet despite this potential, natural capital remains underleveraged. The forest and land-use finance gap is still measured in the hundreds of billions of dollars annually—the shortfall between current investment and what is needed to meet global climate and biodiversity targets by 2030. In Asia, private capital still accounts for only a small fraction of NbS finance.

The problem is not a lack of land or ideas. It is a lack of bankable, high‑integrity projects that governments can endorse and investors can trust.

The Integrity Imperative

The voluntary carbon market's growing pains have taught a clear lesson: volume without verification is worthless.

For nature‑based credits to command premium pricing—and for host governments to be confident in authorising mitigation outcomes under Article 6—projects must meet exacting standards of durability, additionality, and transparency. This is particularly challenging in complex, dynamic ecosystems.

Measuring biomass in dense tropical forests, tracking carbon accumulation in mangroves, and monitoring leakage across dispersed landscapes have historically been labour‑intensive, expensive, and prone to error. That is no longer acceptable.

The solution lies in digital MRV. Satellite-based remote sensing, AI‑powered biomass and land‑use modelling, and blockchain‑secured data trails are moving from experimental to essential. Countries with large forest and peatland estates are refining emission factors, strengthening greenhouse gas inventories, and tightening land‑use governance. This level of scientific and institutional rigour is what separates projects that deliver real climate impact from those that merely produce paper credits.

The Government Partnership Model

Nature‑based solutions are inherently public goods. They operate across jurisdictional boundaries, involve local communities, and intersect with land rights, conservation policy, and rural development. Only governments can provide the enabling frameworks that make NbS investable at scale.

This is why The GrowHub's approach has always centred on working with governments, not around them.

Under Article 6 bilateral cooperation, host countries retain sovereignty over their natural assets and mitigation outcomes. Partner countries bring technology, finance, and demand for high‑integrity credits. The private sector then provides the project development, execution, and technology stack that turns policy into reality.

Done well, this is not carbon colonialism; it is carbon partnership. Projects are designed to align with national development priorities—whether that is coastal protection, fire prevention, community forestry, or rural electrification—while meeting stringent requirements for quantification and verification.

In practice, this often means sitting with environment ministries, planning agencies, and local authorities to translate national climate commitments into prioritised NbS portfolios, designing safeguards and benefit‑sharing mechanisms that communities can accept, and embedding digital MRV from day one so that every authorised tonne is traceable and defensible.

Singapore's Catalytic Role

Singapore, despite its limited land area, is positioning itself as a regional hub for high‑quality nature‑based carbon solutions.

Policy and industry initiatives are increasingly focused on solving the technical bottlenecks that have held back blue carbon and forest projects—issues such as high sapling mortality, weak baselines, and inadequate monitoring. Multi‑year programmes now pair research institutions with project developers to improve mangrove and coastal restoration outcomes, backed by digital monitoring and standardised methodologies. Pilot efforts are also supporting a pipeline of blue carbon and forest projects across multiple Asian countries, linking them to emerging regional carbon markets.

Support for remote‑sensing research, biomass measurement tools, and space‑based monitoring tailored to regional conditions all point in the same direction: if Asia's natural capital is to be mobilised at scale, the methodologies and technologies must be built, tested, and governed here—not simply imported.

What Is at Stake for Governments

For governments across Asia, the case for investing in nature‑based solutions goes well beyond carbon revenues.

NbS deliver co‑benefits that engineered solutions cannot. Mangrove restoration, for instance, can reduce wave height by up to 66 percent and provide storm protection valued at over $65 billion annually—while sequestering carbon up to four times faster than terrestrial forests. Peatland rewetting reduces catastrophic fires and transboundary haze. Forest conservation safeguards biodiversity hotspots and cultural heritage, while supporting nature‑based tourism and ecosystem services.

NbS also offer a structured pathway to attract international climate finance on terms that respect national sovereignty. Under Article 6.2, bilateral cooperation allows host countries to authorise the transfer of mitigation outcomes in line with their nationally determined contributions, while retaining control over how projects are designed, approved, and monitored.

Finally, the quality premium is real. As corporate buyers become more sophisticated, they are increasingly willing to pay higher prices for credits that offer durability, transparency, and verified co‑benefits, rather than lowest‑cost tonnes with unclear impact. The market is steadily shifting toward integrity.

The GrowHub's Role

At The GrowHub, we work with governments to translate high‑level climate commitments into concrete NbS project pipelines that attract investment and deliver measurable outcomes.

In one Southeast Asian coastal programme, for example, we combine satellite imagery, ground surveys, and sensor data to track mangrove recovery and link verified ecological performance directly to credit issuance.

Our role typically spans three dimensions:

Policy to pipeline: helping governments move from Article 6 frameworks and national strategies to prioritised portfolios of nature‑based projects aligned with national development plans.

Technology to trust: deploying AI, remote sensing, and blockchain so that data across the project lifecycle—from field measurements and community engagement records to registry entries—is robust, traceable, and audit‑ready.

Projects to markets: connecting verified credits and outcomes to corporate buyers and financiers who understand that price without integrity is a liability, not a discount.

From highland reforestation to mangrove protection and regenerative land‑use, we are seeing the same shift: nature‑based solutions are moving from the margins to the mainstream of climate and development policy.

Looking Ahead

Asia's natural capital is extraordinary. But potential is not outcome. The next five years will determine whether our mangroves, forests, and peatlands become genuine climate solutions—or remain a missed opportunity.

For governments, the path is clear: prioritise quality over volume, invest in the technology and capacity that make integrity possible, and partner with organisations that respect national priorities while bringing global market access and digital MRV capabilities.

For the private sector, the mandate is equally clear: back projects with strong governance, credible host‑country alignment, and technology‑enabled transparency. The era of buying cheap, low‑integrity credits and hoping for the best is over.

At The GrowHub, our focus remains the same: help governments and corporates turn Asia's natural capital into real, measurable, and trusted climate impact. The potential is here. The technology is ready. What matters now is execution.

SOURCE The GrowHub Limited