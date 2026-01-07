NAVEE Expands into Outdoor and Lifestyle Mobility at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVEE, a global smart mobility brand, unveiled its latest outdoor-focused innovations at CES® 2026, highlighting its continued expansion from urban mobility into broader lifestyle, recreation, and outdoor application scenarios. The lineup reflects NAVEE's vision of building a diversified outdoor product ecosystem powered by intelligent technology and system-level engineering.

NAVEE at CES 2026

At the center of NAVEE's CES debut was the UT5 MAX electric scooter, derived from NAVEE's UT5 platform. Offering up to 100 km (63 mi) range and versatile charging options, including fast charging and external battery support, the UT5 MAX is designed for reliability and all-terrain use, delivering practical, high-performance mobility for both urban and outdoor environments.

NAVEE also presented the Birdie 5X electric golf push cart, an upgraded version of the Birdie 3X. Featuring enhanced automatic follow powered by ultra-precise UWB technology, it provides a smoother, more intelligent on-course experience while reflecting NAVEE's continued exploration of intelligent mobility solutions beyond traditional urban use cases.

Further reinforcing its outdoor strategy, NAVEE unveiled the WaveFly Flyer Car, designed to bring fun and adventure to the water. The company also introduced a high-end electric camping wagon, built for multi-purpose outdoor transport. Together, these products showcase NAVEE's ambition to cover a wider range of outdoor activities, from land to water and from leisure to utility.

"NAVEE is focused on creating intelligent mobility products that fit naturally into different lifestyles," said Jian Lu, CEO of NAVEE. "By expanding into outdoor and recreational scenarios, we aim to deliver solutions that are not only high-performing, but also practical, enjoyable, and sustainable."

Looking ahead, NAVEE will continue advancing intelligent, high-performance mobility while building a more comprehensive outdoor product portfolio to support diverse use cases across urban, recreational, and adventure environments.

About NAVEE

NAVEE is a global smart mobility brand focused on system-level engineering and intelligent technology integration. Leveraging automotive-grade design, advanced suspension systems, and AI-enabled control technologies, NAVEE develops high-performance products to support more sustainable and adaptable mobility across urban, recreational, and outdoor scenarios worldwide. Learn more at https://www.naveetech.com/.

