Navigating the Automotive Digital Highway: Yana Automotive Solution, Powered by Local Partnerships and Microsoft AI Integration

BANGKOK and HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Technosoft Automotive, a leading provider of cutting-edge automotive solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new local websites and initiate dynamic local marketing campaigns in collaboration with Microsoft AI technology. The innovative Yana Automotive Solution, integrated with Microsoft AI, aims to revolutionize dealership operations, providing an advanced and streamlined experience for dealers and customers.

The newly unveiled website showcases Yana's commitment to delivering state-of-the-art technology to the automotive sector. The user-friendly interface provides easy navigation for visitors to explore the features and benefits of Yana's comprehensive solution, emphasizing its integration with Microsoft AI technology.

To kickstart the Yana launch in Thailand and Vietnam, Technosoft Automotive has joined forces with two prominent local partners, Yokogawa Votiva Solutions and ABeam Consulting, who have expressed their enthusiasm and support for this groundbreaking initiative.

Dinh Tien Dung, the General Director at Yokogawa Votiva Solutions, has expressed his excitement about collaborating with Technosoft Automotive. He stated they are thrilled to work together and are committed to delivering an exceptional Yana Automotive Solution (Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM-based solution) natively integrated with Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations at the back office. With almost two decades of experience in the Southeast Asian region, Yokogawa Votiva Solutions Group has extensive knowledge of local accounting practices, regulations, and cultures beyond Vietnam and Thailand. This knowledge makes them well-positioned to provide locally compliant solutions tailored to different business needs. This collaboration is a powerful alliance for enterprises seeking excellence in the dynamic landscape of Southeast Asia.

"The partnership between ABeam Consulting and Technosoft Automotive is a strong collaboration that brings together extensive industry expertise to aid the strategic navigation of digital transformation in the automotive sector in Vietnam and the wider region," said Mr. Ryohei Oda, Managing Director of ABeam Consulting Vietnam. He emphasized that Yana Automotive Solution is not just a new product launch, but it represents a significant value creation and a competitive advantage for automotive players in the rapidly expanding markets of Thailand and Vietnam. This partnership showcases their commitment to excellence and innovation in the region's ever-changing automotive industry.

Following this successful local website launch, Technosoft Automotive is thrilled to roll out dynamic joint marketing campaigns, including events, digital outreach, and collaborative efforts with partners, spotlighting Yana's transformative benefits for local businesses. Explore Yana's groundbreaking features, aiming to revolutionize dealership operations and optimize business processes among vehicle owners, OEMs, and dealers. For an in-depth exploration and firsthand experience, visit https://technosoftautomotive.com/th-th/ and https://technosoftautomotive.com/vi-vn/.

About Yana Automotive Solution:

Yana Automotive Solution is a leading cloud-based platform designed for automotive enterprises. This comprehensive National Sales Company (NSC) service suite goes beyond the conventional Dealer Management System (DMS), focusing on digital marketing, finance, and supply chain functionalities. It aims to improve communication between Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and dealers, resulting in an enhanced Customer Experience (CX) and improved operational efficiency across the automotive ecosystem.

