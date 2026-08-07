NAVITIME JAPAN and Taiwan Tourism Administration Sign MOU to Promote "Smart Tourism"

- "Taiwan Travel by NAVITIME" App Adds Official TDX Transit Data and Expands Spot Listings to over 10,000 Locations across Taiwan -

TOKYO, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVITIME JAPAN Co., Ltd. announced that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the "Taiwan Tourism Promotion Project" with the Tourism Administration, Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) of Taiwan on July 23, 2026. The partnership aims to stimulate inbound travel to Taiwan by improving overall convenience for travelers and promoting smart tourism initiatives.

Logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104492/202607303422/_prw_PI1fl_zG2h7zU4.png

This partnership combines the Taiwan Tourism Administration's local network with NAVITIME JAPAN's digital transformation (DX) and data analysis capabilities in the tourism sector. The two organizations will collaborate on joint promotions, expand transportation navigation in the "Taiwan Travel by NAVITIME" app, utilize traveler data for marketing strategies, and establish the app as an officially recognized service. A key goal is to improve convenience for Free Independent Travelers (FIT) and encourage visits to regional areas outside major cities.

First Collaborative Initiative

As the first step in this partnership, the "Taiwan Travel by NAVITIME" app -- a dedicated navigation application for international tourists -- has been expanded. It now integrates open data from the Tourism Administration's Transport Data eXchange (TDX) platform, adding over 10,000 listings for tourist spots and local events. Users can search for tourist spots across all of Taiwan, including Taipei, and receive step-by-step route guidance by train and bus directly within the app. NAVITIME JAPAN translated the integrated data into five languages: English, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.

Four Key Pillars of the MOU

1. Joint Promotions: Distributing information and encouraging service usage.

2. Expanded Navigation Features: Adding transit data and expanding spot information to increase traveler satisfaction.

3. Data-Driven Strategy: Formulating tourism strategies based on shared data to support smart tourism.

4. Official Designation: Establishing "Taiwan Travel by NAVITIME" as an officially recognized service of the Taiwan Tourism Administration.

Comment from Huang Yi-Cheng, Chief Secretary of the Tourism Administration: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202607303422-O1-eO4VR9iR.pdf

App Highlights

- Information for more than 10,000 spots

- Rich information and images

- Available in 5 languages

App image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104492/202607303422/_prw_PI2fl_Ha8aiy54.png

About "Taiwan Travel by NAVITIME"

"Taiwan Travel by NAVITIME" is a navigation app for international tourists visiting Taiwan. Key features include map and route searches throughout Taiwan, real-time bus location tracking, transit routing for tourist shuttle buses, and articles on local attractions. The app is available on Android OS and iOS in five languages: English, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.

(English) https://japantravel.navitime.com/en/app/taiwan_travel/

(Traditional Chinese) https://japantravel.navitime.com/zh-tw/app/taiwan_travel/

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/tw/app/id6747658498

Android OS: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.navitime.taiwan.walk

Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202607303422?p=images

About NAVITIME JAPAN Co., Ltd.

NAVITIME JAPAN aims to create a world where anyone can travel safely and comfortably. Leveraging its proprietary navigation technology, the company provides services utilized by over 53 million monthly active users in Japan (as of April 1, 2025). Since 2013, it has offered inbound travel applications, supporting over 2 million global travelers each month. NAVITIME JAPAN also conducts data-driven tourism marketing by analyzing traveler behavior data. The company will apply its technology and expertise to support travelers in Taiwan and contribute to the growth of smart tourism.

Official website: https://corporate.navitime.co.jp/en/

SOURCE NAVITIME JAPAN Co., Ltd.