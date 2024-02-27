NBA star Patty Mills takes ownership in Brisbane Breakers, joins other high profile Australians in backing Major League Pickleball Australia

NBA Champion, Olympic flagbearer and Bronze medalist basketballer Patty Mills joins ownership group backing the Brisbane Breakers.

Following the announcement of Steve Smith's investment into the Sydney Smash, Patty Mills has secured an ownership stake in the Brisbane Breakers.

MLP Australia Season One 2024 kicked off in Sydney, 23-25 February, next tournament in Auckland 29-31 March.

SYDNEY, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NBA star Patty Mills joins the growing list of elite Australian athletes and high profile business people backing Australia's official pro pickleball league, Major League Pickleball Australia.

Patrick Mills, Point Guard for the Atlanta Hawks said, "This opportunity is not just an investment in a team, but in the future of the sport, the athletes who play it, and the community that supports it. I believe in the power of sport to inspire, unite, and create positive change, and I see the Brisbane Breakers as a pivotal part of this vision. Together, we aim to cultivate talent, foster a culture of excellence, and make a lasting impact both on and off the court. I am excited to embark on this journey and contribute to writing a new chapter in Australian sport".

The Brisbane Breakers were overall champions from the 2023 season and under the leadership of Captain Ludovica Sciaky, are one of Major League Pickleball's top contenders in the current season.

Anthony Liveris, President of Pacific Pickleball commented, "Patty Mills represents the best of a global Australia. Widely respected for his leadership and sports knowledge, Patty's involvement will rapidly bolster pickleball's growth."

Adam Thompson, CEO of Pacific Pickleball, added, "We are thrilled to partner with Patty and the exceptional organisation behind him. He is a true Australian icon."

Patty joins Andrew Liveris' family office as the ownership group behind the Brisbane Breakers.

Coming into its second year, Major League Pickleball Australia, the official professional pickleball league of Australia, boasts a prize pool of over $700,000 across six events in Australia, New Zealand and Asia. The league features twelve professional teams, showcasing the top players in the region, complemented by international talents. The season kicked off in Sydney last weekend, seeing the Northern Crocs defeat the South East Asia Surge in the finals.

The next event of the season is scheduled for the 29th to 31st of March in Auckland, New Zealand.

For more information, visit pacificpickleball.com.au or contact the MLP Australia Communications Director.

About Major League Pickleball Australia and Pacific Pickleball:

Pacific Pickleball is the official Professional Pickleball League of Australia featuring the top players, highest prize money, and best events across Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Pacific Pickleball offers two formats for athletes including Major League Pickleball Australia's (MLP Australia's) Pro Teams Format, and Pacific Pickleball League's (PPL) Pro Tour Format for both Open and Masters 50+ Athletes, in partnership with Pickleball Australia Association (PAA). Pacific Pickleball aims to grow the total number of Pickleball players in APAC to 1 Million in 2032 by promoting the sport through world-class events, professional pathways for top players, dedicated pickleball venues, and strong partnerships at international, national and grassroot levels; on a journey to bring Pickleball to all.

