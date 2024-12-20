NCH SUSTAINABILITY PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM Awards Companies Championing Sustainability Practices

The Sustainability Partnership Program (https://www.nchasia.com/en-sg/program/sustainability-partnership-program/) recognizes customers and their companies for demonstrating sustainable practices and savings.

The program launched last year, the award monitors the performance of over 13 companies in the Asia Pacific region.

region. ⁠This year, 15 exemplary companies from Asia Pacific will be honored.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NCH Chem-Aqua (www.nchasia.com) reaffirm their commitment to sustainability through the 2nd year of the NCH Sustainability Partnership Program. This program celebrates NCH water treatment customers and their companies that have achieved significant savings in water and energy, reduced their carbon footprint, and extended the life of their equipment.

This year's recipients hail from China, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam. The 2024 NCH Sustainability Partnership Program awardees are as follows:

NCH SUSTAINABILITY PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM

Shangri-la China (China)

Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd ( India )

) Gainwell Commosales Private Limited ( India )

) ⁠A M Naik Tower ( India )

) ⁠Courtyard By Marriott ( India )

) Marriott Hotel Kota Kinabalu ( Malaysia )

) ⁠Mercu Maybank ( Malaysia )

) Shangri-La Rasa Ria ( Malaysia )

) W Kuala Lumpur ( Malaysia )

( ) Venice Grand Canal ( Philippines )

( ) ⁠San Miguel Beer Brewery-San Fernando ( Philippines )

) Orion Land ( Philippines )

( ) ⁠GlobalFoundries Pte Ltd ( Singapore )

) LG Innotek ( Vietnam )

) ⁠Pim Vina ( Vietnam )

The NCH Sustainability Partnership Program (https://www.nchasia.com/en-sg/program/sustainability-partnership-program/) will serve as an annual recognition of NCH Chem-Aqua Water Treatment customers' initiatives to effectively manage limited natural resources like water and energy. As a sustainability partner, NCH Chem-Aqua provides products, equipment, and services that help customers minimize their water and energy consumption while positively impacting their overall operating costs.

With over 100 years in the maintenance manufacturing industry, NCH remains dedicated to the founding principles of relationship-building. All NCH programs are designed to make a difference not only in workplaces but also in the communities where we operate. NCH has a presence in more than 50 countries worldwide.

About NCH

NCH was established in 1919 in Dallas, Texas, USA. It prides itself in a long history characterized by trustworthiness and the utmost commitment to safety, with technologies encompassing water treatment, plumbing, industrial maintenance, lubricants, and cleaning solutions. NCH has implemented each of these technologies globally for over 50 countries, including at more than 10,000 plants and other major facilities.

